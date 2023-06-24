RODEO: Tough night for team ropers

SPRINGDALE -- Just moments before the team roping event Friday at the 78th annual Rodeo of the Ozarks, an all-expense paid trip to Disney World and a Disney Cruise were given away to one special rodeo fan, who has battled a brain tumor and other ailments.

The presentation and special tribute were warmly received by the packed crowd at Parsons Stadium -- and by the cowboys.

"It's hard to rope with tears in your eyes," said veteran roper Coleman Proctor of Pryor, Okla.

But that's part of what makes the Rodeo of the Ozarks special, he added.

"Oh