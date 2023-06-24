Roe decision’s 1st year stokes ’24 candidates





WASHINGTON -- As the nation today marks one year since the Supreme Court decision overturning federal abortion protections, President Joe Biden is banking on reproductive rights to be a galvanizing issue for voters in the 2024 election as he collects three top-level endorsements, hosts a rally and issues an executive order seeking to bolster access to contraception.

"We will not let the most personal of decisions fall into the hands of politicians," Biden said. "Make no mistake, this election is about freedom on the ballot once again."

Just a mile from where Biden rallied abortion-rights supporters on the eve of the anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned federal abortion protections, the Faith & Freedom Coalition was holding its annual conference, and former Vice President Mike Pence urged his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination to support a 15-week federal abortion ban -- at minimum.

One year after the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, both sides are leaning into the issue.

Biden on Friday issued an executive order seeking to bolster access to contraception and picked up a trio of top-level endorsements at the rally with Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff. A number of Republican hopefuls were set to speak at the evangelical summit this weekend, emphasizing their anti-abortion credentials and urging like-minded activists to stay on the political offensive amid concerns it could backfire.

The leading voices on abortion rights were always going to endorse the Democratic president for reelection. But the heads of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL-Pro Choice America and Emily's List say getting out early and loudly behind Biden and Harris is important on an issue that will animate voters.

"I am so proud of the bold actions that this administration has taken to protect patients and to protect providers to give them accurate information and to let them know they are not alone," said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

"Republicans are working overtime to make it harder for us to make our own health care decisions and determine our own future," said Laphonza Butler, head of Emily's List.

Since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion, 20 states have passed either a ban or highly restrictive policies on abortion. A year after the fall of Roe, 25 million women live in such states. But 22 others and the District of Columbia have expanded access to abortion care.

Most of the states with severe abortion restrictions are also states that have a high maternal mortality rate and higher rates of stillbirth and miscarriage. Black women are disproportionately affected -- they are more than three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Harris has argued it's not a coincidence, given that maternal health care and abortion care are linked. The same medical procedures used to perform an abortion are the ones used to treat miscarriage.

She said Friday this was not an issue of abortion rights, it was an issue of freedom.

"Freedom to make decisions about one's own life, one's own body," Harris said. "The freedom to be free from government interference when it comes to one's private decisions. Decisions that are about heart and home."

Biden's executive order aims to strengthen access to contraception, a growing concern for Democrats after some conservatives have signaled a willingness to push beyond abortion into regulation of birth control. The order aims to increase and expand options, lower out-of-pocket costs and raise awareness about options.

REPUBLICANS RALLY

Pence was among a number of 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls -- including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina -- to speak Friday at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's annual conference before a ballroom of about 500 attendees.

"We must not rest and we must not relent until we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in this country," Pence said. "Every Republican candidate for president should support a ban on abortion before 15 weeks as a minimum nationwide standard."

All of the candidates emphasized their anti-abortion credentials while urging like-minded activists to stay on the political offensive, even as leading Democrats insist their party's defense of abortion rights will be a 2024 boon to them.

DeSantis, who signed a law in Florida banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, touted the measure with a nod toward former President Donald Trump's veiled criticism last month that it is "too harsh."

"It was the right thing to do," DeSantis told the crowd. "Don't let anyone tell you it wasn't."

DeSantis has been less clear on where he stands on a federal abortion ban.

Even Trump has suggested that increased abortion restrictions are a weakness for Republicans, despite his three Supreme Court nominees making up the majority of justices who voted to overturn Roe last year.

He posted on his social media site in January that the party's underwhelming midterm performance "wasn't my fault" and blamed "'the 'abortion issue,' poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother."

Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, said the conference's dates were set years ago, so the fact that it spans the Dobbs anniversary is a "serendipitous coincidence." Still, he said the gathering is out to ensure top Republican candidates don't get complacent when it comes to opposing abortion.

"We're certainly going to do everything that we can, as an organization and as a pro-life and pro-family movement, to give our candidates a little bit of a testosterone booster shot and explain to them that they should not be on the defensive," Reed said in an interview before the conference began. "Those who are afraid of it need to, candidly, grow a backbone."

Among GOP candidates, Pence has previously said he'd support banning abortion nationally after just six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

His declaration Friday that a ban at 15 weeks should be the "minimum nationwide standard" mirrors a call from the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. The organization has vowed not to support any White House candidate who doesn't support a 15-week federal ban at a minimum.

Scott also has praised South Carolina's six-week ban and backs a 15-week federal prohibition.

"Thank God almighty for the Dobbs decision," Scott told the crowd.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley supports a federal ban but hasn't said at what point in pregnancy she would seek to ban abortions. Trump has avoided specifying what national limits, if any, he would support on abortion.

Reed warned Friday's audience about booing or verbally expressing disagreement with any presidential candidates: "If they're not where they need to be, then let's just love them and pray them right where they need to go."

Not everyone heeded that warning. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has built his 2024 candidacy around criticizing Trump, drew boos when he said the former president is more interested in promoting himself than the country's interests.

But Christie was able to finish his speech.

"You can boo all you want but here's the thing: Our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do," said Christie, who is Catholic. "People have to stand up and take accountability for what they do."

