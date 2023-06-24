Seven defendants in farm fraud case receive prison sentences of 1 to 2 years

All seven defendants in a 2019 farm fraud case were sentenced Friday to prison terms ranging from a year and a day to two years by Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. for their involvement in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of more than $11.5 million that was intended to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against.

Four of the defendants, all of whom are sisters, were each sentenced to serve 24 months in federal prison. Lynda Charles, 73, of Hot Springs; Rosie Bryant, 75, of Colleyville, Texas; Delois Bryant, 76, of North Little Rock; and Brenda Sherpell, 73, of Allport each pleaded guilty on July 6, 2022, to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

Niki Charles, 50, of Puerto Rico, was sentenced to serve 16 months in federal prison for her involvement in the fraud scheme. Charles admitted that she and others solicited people to file false claims, asserting they were discriminated against when they tried to get assistance from USDA for their farming operations. Charles said she verified statements from corroborating witnesses who submitted affidavits to support the claims, but none of those witnesses actually appeared before Charles. Those actions resulted in $4.5 million in loss.

Jerry Green, 42, of Grand Prairie, Texas, a tax preparer hired by the sisters to falsify tax returns, was sentenced to one year and one day for conspiracy and Everett Martindale, 76, a Little Rock attorney who acted as the legal representative for most of the claimants that the five women recruited, was sentenced to one year and one day for aiding and abetting mail fraud.

According to court documents, the defendants submitted claims under two programs: the Black Farmers Discrimination Litigation settlement and the Hispanic and Women Farmers and Ranchers claim program. The Black Farmers Discrimination Litigation settlement resulted from a class action lawsuit filed in 1997 in which a group of Black farmers claimed they had been subjected to discrimination when they applied for farm credit, credit servicing, or farm benefits from the USDA. Similarly, the Hispanic and Women Farmers and Ranchers claim program was created after groups of Hispanic and women farmers filed separate lawsuits against the USDA, also alleging discrimination in their farm benefit programs.

Both programs allowed farmers who could show they had applied for participation in a USDA benefit program and believed they had been discriminated against to make a claim for financial relief with successful claims being awarded $62,500. Of that, $50,000 would be made payable to the claimant, and $12,500 would be transferred directly to the Internal Revenue Service as a tax withholding. Altogether, the sisters were involved with 192 claims, almost all of which were successful, resulting in a loss of over $11.5 million. Court documents said the claims were false because the claimants had not suffered discrimination and, in most cases, had not even attempted to farm.

The indictment alleged that Martindale would deposit claim checks into his law firm trust account, issue a check from that trust account to the claimant, and withhold his attorney fee. For both programs, attorney fees were restricted to $1,500 per claimant. The indictment alleged that the four sisters entered an agreement with Martindale in which they would split the attorney fee. The sisters also demanded and received additional money from the claimants themselves, the indictment said.

The money received from a claim was income that should have been reported on the claimant's tax return but the defendants admitted that Green provided tax preparation services for the claimants they recruited and that Green falsified the tax returns in order to create a tax refund.

"Discrimination is real. The 192 settlement claims submitted by these defendants, requesting millions of dollars were not," said U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross in a news release issued by his office following the hearings. "These sentences send the message that the United States is committed to prosecuting those who steal from programs designed to provide justice for victims of discrimination, and the Court takes seriously crimes such as these. We will continue to seek prison time for fraudsters who re-victimize those the government sought to make whole."

In addition to prison terms, each defendant was ordered to serve two years of supervised release after leaving prison and the defendants were ordered to pay more than $9 million in restitution.