Sorority holds service program

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Delta Omega Omega Chapter, is holding Black Dollar Days this month. Led by President Yaminah Roberts, the effort has an emphasis on serve because "service" is what the sorority does, according to a news release.

AKAs received a proclamation from Mayor Shirley Washington declaring June 4-10 "Pretty Girls DOO Dine Restaurant Week." The week kicked off June 4 with Sunday Society: A Food Truck Meetup featuring Black-owned food trucks set up across from the Jefferson County Courthouse.

The week aimed to promote Black-owned culinary businesses, boost sales of these businesses, and educate the community on the abundance of cuisines in the area, according to the release.

"Black Dollar Days will be held during the month of June with a focus on leveraging our collective buying power to funnel revenue to Black-owned businesses and brands. Every week, the sorority will highlight different industries where community members can funnel their dollars to black-owned businesses within the following categories: restaurants, self-care and personal care services, retail shops and boutiques, and purchase Black-owned brands at Wal-Mart," according to the release.

AKA's Build Our Economic Wealth Initiative committee is spearheading the chapter's Black Dollar Days, led by the chairman, Valandra German, and co-chairman, LaTunda Edwards. The chapter's program chairman and first vice-president is Kelli Dixon. Details: www.akadeltaomegaomega.com.