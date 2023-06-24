Spa City hospital gets entry to forum

CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs has joined the Forum for Shared Governance , an international organization of 41 hospitals that operate under a shared-governance management model.

The model prioritizes medical professionals making administrative decisions alongside managers, allowing, for example, autonomy for nurses in making clinical bedside decisions.

“Our highly-skilled nurses are experts on the front line of providing the highest quality of care,” said CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs President Dr. Douglas Ross in a statement. “This accreditation confirms our commitment to our high standards by ensuring our nurses are directly empowered to advocate for patients and provide the utmost standard of patient-focused care.” CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs provides a wide variety of care, including urgent and walk-in care, weight loss surgery, senior behavioral health, mammography and breast diagnostics, a cancer center, cardiac rehab, heart and vascular care, diabetes management and endocrinology, a pregnancy and childbirth clinic, obstetrics and gynecology, physical therapy, a senior center, a sleep clinic, urology and wound care.

CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs has also been recognized by the Leapfrog Group, a health care watchdog nonprofit, as having an “A” ratingfor patient safety — the only hospital in or near Central Arkansas to earn the ranking.

In Little Rock, the UAMS Medical Center and Baptist Health Medical Center received “B” grades, and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center received a “D.” Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock also received a B, as did Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton. Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway and the Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, and the National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs received “C” grades. CHI St. Vincent Medical Center-North in Sherwood, the Conway Regional Medical Center, and the Unity Health White County Medical Center in Searcy received D grades.

CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs is also one of four hospitals in Arkansas to receive “Magnet” designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, which recognizes hospitals that provide education and development programs for nurses and have nursing strategic goals aligned with improving patient outcomes. The others are the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Baxter Health in Mountain Home and the Conway Regional Medical Center.