Teen arrested, charged after fatal May shooting in southwest Little Rock

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting in southwest Little Rock last month that left one person dead and another injured, police said Saturday.

Harry Jackson Jr., 19, was arrested Wednesday on a capital murder charge in the death of 19-year-old Timothy Price, according to a tweet Saturday from the Little Rock Police Department.

Price was found fatally shot May 14 at 10713 Chicot Road, about 3 miles east-southeast of the Interstate 30/Interstate 430 interchange. The officers who found Price were responding to a report of shots fired.

Another shooting victim that day was taken to a hospital for treatment. The tweet on Saturday didn't mention any charges related to the victim who survived, and the survivor hadn't been publicly identified by police as of Saturday.

Jackson was being held without bond Saturday in the Pulaski County jail.