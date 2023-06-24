The nation in brief Worker killed in N.C. plant explosion

Worker killed in N.C. plant explosion

WADESBORO, N.C. -- One worker is dead after an explosion at a North Carolina plant, a county official said.

Firefighters called to the Darling Ingredients rendering plant in the Wadesboro area Thursday night found a plume of smoke, Anson County Emergency Services Chief Rodney Diggs said.

After air monitoring determined that there wasn't a threat, an employee was found dead, Diggs said. The explosion involved aluminum chloride and an investigation is ongoing, he said.

There's no threat to the community, Diggs said.

The explosion was at an ancillary building, Darling Ingredients spokesperson Suann Guthrie said, and the rendering plant, where otherwise unusable parts of slaughtered animals are turned into usable products, has been shut down during the investigation.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our employee," Guthrie said.

Texan in AG Paxton case enters plea

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas real estate developer at the center of state Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment has pleaded innocent to charges of making false statements to banks that loaned him more than $170 million.

Nate Paul waived his scheduled arraignment before a U.S. district judge in Austin, according to court documents posted Friday.

Paul figures heavily in 20 articles of impeachment filed against Texas' top law enforcement officer. Paxton is accused of abusing his power and bribery to help Paul, who gave the Republican a $25,000 campaign donation in 2018.

There is no reference to Paxton in Paul's indictment, which accuses the developer of making false statements to multiple banks in 2017 and 2018. But one of the banks later received a subpoena, issued in person, by an attorney Paxton hired as an "outside independent prosecutor" to pursue complaints Paul made after the FBI raided his offices.

Paxton has denied wrongdoing and his impeachment trial is set to begin Sept. 5.

Ammunition factory blast leaves 1 dead

EAST ALTON, Ill. -- An explosion at an Illinois ammunition factory killed one employee, authorities said.

"We were driving through there and heard a big boom, pushed the van a little bit," said Dustin Courtouise, who lives in East Alton, the site of Winchester Ammunition.

The factory, which is owned by Olin Corp., is about 20 miles north of St. Louis on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.

"There was a loud explosion heard throughout the town," East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton said.

TV stations reported that the explosion Thursday involved a truck. Winchester said it would fully investigate the "tragedy."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee's family and coworkers," the company said.

Winchester's manufacturing operations are in East Alton and Oxford, Miss. It makes ammunition for various markets, including the U.S. military.





'White powder' sent to Tennessee GOP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A legislative office building in Nashville reopened Thursday after a lockdown prompted by multiple Republican leaders receiving what House Speaker Cameron Sexton called "a white powder substance" in the mail.

Hazmat teams were called to assess the situation, Sexton said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said the letters contained an "unknown substance." "Laboratory testing is ongoing but at this time has not indicated a risk to public safety," the FBI said. "Law enforcement and public safety officials are working to determine how many letters were sent, the individual or individuals responsible for the letters and the motive behind the letters."

The incident comes a few days after officials in Kansas said about 100 letters containing suspicious white powder, which preliminary tests found negative for common toxins, were sent to lawmakers at their homes and to other public officials across the state.

Authorities did not say if they believe the Tennessee and Kansas events are connected.

House Republican Caucus spokesperson Jennifer Easton said the letters "contained obvious threats made by a liberal activist specifically targeting Republicans." She didn't provide details.

The locked-down Cordell Hull building is in downtown Nashville and houses lawmakers and legislative staffers as well as the General Assembly's committee hearing rooms.

The building connects to the Tennessee Capitol's main building. While lawmakers and staffers work there all year, fewer members of the public are present now with the General Assembly out of session.

The GOP-dominated Legislature is preparing for an Aug. 21 special session called by Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who is pushing to remove firearms from people judged dangerous to themselves or others after a Nashville school shooting in March that killed three children and three adults.

Tennessee's Legislature garnered national attention this year when Republicans expelled two Democratic lawmakers for leading a gun-control protest from the House floor. They were removed from office and later reinstated.





The Cordell Hull State Office Building stands Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The legislative office building was placed on lockdown, Thursday, after multiple Republican leaders received what House Speaker Cameron Sexton called "a white powder substance" in the mail. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)



