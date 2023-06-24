TODAY’S ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STAR GAME CAPSULES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

NOTEWORTHY

Eight of the game’s participants were chosen to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps teams. Jenna Lawrence, Maddi Holt and Pacious Mc-Daniel were first-team picks. … High school teammates April Edwards and Ja’Miya Brown, both of North Little Rock, will play alongside each other next season at Pittsburg (Kan.) State. The duo led the Lady Charging Wildcats to the Class 6A state title game. … Kamie Jenkins of Southside Batesville averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game as a senior. She also shot 56% from the field and 72% from the free-throw line. … Harding University signee Josie Williams averaged 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals for Conway Christian, which finished as the Class 2A runner-up. She was also a 46% three-point shooter and ended her career with 2,406 points.

ROSTERS

Subject to change EAST PLAYER SCHOOL April Edwards...............North Little Rock Laylah Reese.................................. Cabot Jianna Morris........................Sylvan Hills Janiyah Tucker................West Memphis Stella Parker............................ Brookland Kamie Jenkins.........Southside Batesville Chelsea Hamilton.......................... Salem Kaylee Love............................ Melbourne Carly Rodden................................Rector Emma Williams......................... Ouachita A.J. McCandlis.................................Viola Sara Crowe..................Mammoth Spring Ja’Miya Brown.............North Little Rock Kamille Brown.............................Conway Kaidyn Beckwith..........................Conway COACHES Ashley Hutchcraft (Conway), Josh Bateman (Salem), Mitchell Weber (Brookland), Scott Small (Mammoth Spring) WEST PLAYER SCHOOL Azurea Seamster.......... Lafayette County Aubrey Henderson........................Jasper Bree McCrotty...............................Hector Josie Williams.............Conway Christian Karley Williams............................. Lamar Maddi Holt.................................Bergman Jenna Lawrence....................Farmington Kyleigh Scoggins......................Nashville Brooke Ross...................Siloam Springs Brooke Smith..................Siloam Springs Pacious McDaniel.....Springdale Har-Ber Karys Washington.Fort Smith Northside Lauren Carver...........................Nashville Cheyanne Kemp........................Morrilton Alyssa McCarty.............................Gentry COACHES Brandon Schulterman (Lamar), Brad Johnson (Farmington), Ben Freeman (Hector), Beau Tillery (Siloam Springs)

BOYS BASKETBALL

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

NOTEWORTHY

Rashaud Marshall, Tucker Anderson and Deion Buford-Wesson were all members of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps first team. Marshall was chosen as the state’s overall player of the year after averaging 22 points and 11 rebounds per game for Blytheville, which was the runner-up in Class 4A. … Several of the players invited have signed to play college basketball, including Elon (N.C.) College commit Isaac Harrell and Bethel (Tenn.) University commit Brayden Nunnally. … Sam Reynolds finished his career at Wonderview as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,794 points. He’s committed to play baseball at the University of Central Arkansas. … Coach Joe Brunson, led by standout guard Aundrae Milum, powered County Line to an undefeated season and a Class 1A state title. The Indians became the first team in state history to go 45-0.

ROSTERS

Subject to change EAST PLAYER SCHOOL Riley Whiteaker.................... Calico Rock Terrance Hampton..................Clarendon Kameron Jones.............................Rector Braden Cox....................... Sloan-Hendrix Brayden Nunnally..........................Manila Rece Hipp.................................Rose Bud Rashaud Marshall................... Blytheville Brody Emberton........................... Clinton C.J. Onyekwelu........Little Rock Catholic DeCarter Coleman.................Sylvan Hills Deion Buford-Wesson........... Jonesboro T.J. Jackson............................ Blytheville Mason Woodall.......................Brookland Isaac Harrell........................... Jonesboro Tyler Frederick..............North Little Rock COACHES McKenzie Pierce (Blytheville), Logan Bailey (Cabot), Bradley Moss (Rose Bud), David Clark (Marion) WEST PLAYER SCHOOL Aundrae Milum....................County Line Sam Reynolds..................... Wonderview K.J. McDaniel..........Cutter-Morning Star Braylon Bohlman...........................Acorn Walker Patton............................Bergman Hunter Burke....................Cossatot River Braden Tanner........................ Dardanelle Nevi Tell.....................................Magnolia Zac Pennington................Lake Hamilton Dalton Newman..............Siloam Springs Tucker Anderson.......... Bentonville West Dawson Price............... Bentonville West Mason Davidson......................Huntsville Nathan Vachon................Siloam Springs Peyton Free............................... Sheridan COACHES Joe Brunson (County Line), Bo Martin (Bergman), Greg White (Bentonville West), Russell Sturdivant (Dardanelle)

FOOTBALL

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Estes Stadium, Conway

NOTEWORTHY

Magnolia’s Garrion Curry originally committed to Army before eventually signing with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and first-year coach Alonzo Hampton. He rushed for 2,144 yards for the Panthers last season. … Connor Baker of Pocahontas carried for 2,097 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2022. His 100 career rushing touchdowns is a state record. … Coach Jared Johnson lifted Izard County to its first 8-man football state championship last fall with a 36-26 win over Rector behind a big game from Malachi Cruz. The dual threat caught 13 passes for 144 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense and collected 24 tackles on defense for the Cougars, who won the title in its first season of varsity play. … Malachi Graham and Brandon Johnson teamed to lift Bryant to a fifth consecutive Class 7A state title in December of 2022.

ROSTERS

Subject to change EAST PLAYER SCHOOL Keyon Hennings....................... Batesville Daygen West..................................Beebe Karter Sanders............................. Benton Lucas Wilbur................................ Benton Malachi Graham............................ Bryant Brandon Johnson......................... Bryant Caleb Shirron................................. Cabot Sam Sanders............ Little Rock Catholic Owen Walker............Little Rock Catholic Seneca Snow..........................Clarendon Boogie Carr.................................Conway Aaron Smith................................Conway Keymar Moore.................................Earle Colton Nicks.....................................Earle David Mack.....Camden Harmony Grove Luke King.......................................Hazen Cooper Spradlin............................. Hoxie Malachi Cruz.......................Izard County Tyler Hill..............................Izard County Fred Giles............................... Jonesboro Antanius Tiggs.............................Marion Jacobe Smith...............................Marion Carter Bray.............................Melbourne Trey Wren...............................Melbourne Noah Tindall..............................Morrilton Blake Brown..............................Nettleton C.J. Young..................................Newport Robert Burgess............North Little Rock Tony McNeal...............................Osceola Marquis Stone..........................Pine Bluff Connor Baker........................Pocahontas Blaine Dickson............................... Rison Trenton Kimbrough................. Rivercrest Caleb Cunningham........................Searcy Eli Wilson......................................Searcy Blayne Warden........Southside Batesville Josh Lawrence......................Sylvan Hills De’kwon Gallaway.................Valley View Mark Wilson..........................Valley View Landon Wolf.................................Warren Jarell Shepherd...............West Memphis Cylon Young....................West Memphis COACHES Sean Cockrell (Valley View), Lance Clark (Marion), Albert Coleman (Earle), Johnny Fleming (Rivercrest), Jared Johnson (Izard County), Marty Riley (Valley View), Stu Smith (Melbourne) WEST PLAYER SCHOOL Marveon Berry ......................Arkadelphia Nigel Robinson.....................Arkadelphia Eli Estes..................................Bentonville Brayden Reynolds.......................Bigelow. Ian Smith...................................Bismarck Jace Clark..............................Centerpoint Roy Hudson...........................Charleston Brandon Scott........................Charleston Drew Vega..............................Charleston Andrew Hill.................................... Dierks Eli Sharp........................................ Dierks Zanuel Martin.................................Elkins Aden Williams................................Elkins Peyton Funk..........................Farmington Duece Cooper........................Fayetteville Logan Heath..................................Gentry Hunter Houston....................Greenwood Evan Williams........................Greenwood Peyton Russell..Benton Harmony Grove Drake Riley....................................Hector Briar Goodwin............... Rogers Heritage Zamarion Wilson..................Hot Springs Joseph Richards..............Lake Hamilton Damien Hendrix............................ Lamar Justin Smith............Little Rock Christian Garrion Curry ............................Magnolia Adavion Jenkins..........................Malvern Leonard Leach............................Malvern Keelin Dobbins.................Mountain Pine Isaiah Miles......................Mountain Pine Drayton Standridge.................Mount Ida Alex Mendiola...........................Nashville Jude Onuocha........ Little Rock Parkview Ramar Smith.......... Little Rock Parkview Corbin Bowlin.................... Prairie Grove Ryder Orr........................... Prairie Grove Rashawn Bell.............................Prescott Travion Dickens..........................Prescott Ben Haulmark....................... Russellville Javian Valesquez................... Russellville Cooper Darr...................Shiloh Christian Ronald Mancia................Siloam Springs Cade Nalley...........Fort Smith Southside Giovanni Almaraz...................Springdale Tajon Sparks..........................Springdale Malachi Henry .........................Van Buren COACHES Ricky May (Charleston), Paul Ernest (Dierks), Moe Henry (Van Buren), Eric Munoz (Rogers Heritage), J.D. Plumlee (Malvern), Daryl Scott (Mountain Pine), Matt Stewart (Charleston)