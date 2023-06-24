TOOLS & TOYS: Learning Tower and Third Eye Headlamps TE14





Learning Tower

What's to love: Safer than letting kids stand on a chair, the Learning Tower by Little Partners raises kids safely to counter height so they can participate in making cookies, crafts and other activities with the family.

What does it do: The Tower is made of layered birch and poplar and is for ages 2 and older. Two steps and a large opening on each side make climbing up and in easy. The tower sits flush to the counter for easy reach and has a platform big enough for two small children. The platform adjusts to four different heights. The Learning tower is available in natural wood or five colors. It sells for $199. Visit littlepartners.com for more information.

Third Eye Headlamps TE14

What's to love: An artist-designed headlamp for adventurers.

What does it do: The headlamp has a highly efficient bulb with red and white lights, six brightness settings and a flashing SOS light. The headlamp has a rubber o-ring closure and a waterproof rating of IPX6. They run on three AAA batteries and the headbands are detachable and washable and come in a variety of designs and colors. The headlamps sell for $49.99. For more information visit thirdeyeheadlamps.com.



