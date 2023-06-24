TRAVELERS 5, WIND SURGE 2

Tanner Kirwer and Robbie Tenerowicz each homered as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan., to clinch the first-half championship in the Texas League North Division.

The Travs took their third consecutive victory and their fifth in the past six games, improving to 43-24 for the season and stretching their lead to two games over Tulsa in the Texas League North standings. Tulsa lost to Northwest Arkansas on Friday night.

The Texas League’s first half concludes Sunday. San Antonio won the South Division title.

Kirwer hit a solo home run, his third, in the third inning and Tenerowicz added a two-run shot, his 12th, in the fifth. Travs starter Emerson Hancock (9-2) allowed 2 runs on 7 hits over 6 innings with 1 walk and 3 strikeouts to earn the victory. Devin Sweet worked a perfect ninth to collect his third save.

Wind Surge starter Carlos Luna (1-4) gave up 3 runs on 9 hits in 4 1/3 innings.