UA board to discuss Nelson, Bobbitt at Monday meeting

Sheffield Nelson said he won't bring up the topic of whether to extend Donald Bobbitt's contract as president of the University of Arkansas System when its board of trustees meets virtually on Monday.

"No, I personally won't be bringing it up," said Nelson. "I imagine there are two or three people who are going to be addressing it, though, and we'll just see how it goes."

Nelson sent an email to fellow board members on Wednesday urging them not to renew Bobbitt's contract, which expires at the end of December.

Board Chairman Morril Harriman said in an email late Friday that Nelson's email to the board would be discussed at Monday's meeting.

"Yes, trustee Nelson's email will be discussed. An appropriate response, if any, I'm sure will also be discussed," Harriman wrote in response to a reporter's question.

Responding to a follow-up question, Harriman wrote, "As to whether Dr Bobbitt's contract will be discussed ... it will be difficult to discuss [Nelson's] email without that subject coming up."

[DOCUMENT: Read emails sent by UA's Nelson, Bobbitt » arkansasonline.com/623emails/]

Nelson, who is vice chairman, said the board was blindsided by a proposed $500 million acquisition of the University of Phoenix by a nonprofit organization affiliated with the UA System -- Transformative Education Services, or TES. Bobbitt had been working on it for over a year. The Arkansas Times broke the story in January.

In his email to the board on Wednesday, Nelson wrote, "It is my hope that you will consider the subterfuge, deception and the general conduct of Bobbitt before casting your vote. This will decide whether you want to endorse his actions and reward him with a contract extension or want to take the positive action of beginning the search for a new president. The latter choice is the one that is best for the future of the University of Arkansas and for Arkansans who want our university to excel."

Nelson said Bobbitt had UA board policy changed in May 2022 so board approval wouldn't be required for the acquisition of the University of Phoenix by TES.

Bobbitt responded with an email to the board on Thursday saying the board policy cited by Nelson had nothing to do with the University of Phoenix proposal and that the system president can approve contracts without board approval.

"I understand that reasonable people can disagree about the merits of the proposed affiliation with TES," wrote Bobbitt, "but I take personally any allegation that I misled the Board regarding this project or any revision to Board Policy. The system administration, our campuses and especially the Board of Trustees have very important work ahead of us to serve our constituents, and I regret that extraneous and, at times, frivolous issues such as these continue to occupy the Board's time."

The board ultimately voted 5-4 on April 24 to reject the TES/Phoenix deal.

Nelson has said he won't serve as chairman of the board next year, when it would normally be his time to do so, because he can't work with Bobbitt.

Monday's special board meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Besides an executive session, other items on the agenda include:

Consideration of the recommendation for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith to accept an invitation to become a member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. UAFS is currently a member of the Lone Star Athletic Conference.

Consideration of a request for project approval of the Phase 1 study of Bud Walton Arena renovation and selection of design professionals and a construction manager/general contractor for the project at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. The estimated project cost is $50 million to $100 million.

A presentation concerning the sale of the Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor, which is owned by the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. It was completed in 1969 at the direction of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission to test the feasibility of breeder reactors to produce electricity, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. SEFOR closed in 1972, and the UA took over ownership of the site in 1975 and conducted research at the facility until 1986. The UA estimates the value of the property to be over $1 million, according to a letter in the agenda packet from Chancellor Charles Robinson.

Consideration of a request from Bobbitt to approve an academic unanimous consent item asking that the Higher Learning Commission increase the capacity of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to offer online programs.

More information about UA board of trustees meetings can be found at https://uasys.edu/leadership/board-of-trustees/meetings/.