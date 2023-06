A man died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 63 in rural Bradley County on Tuesday after losing control of his car, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

James Brumley, 64, of Warren, was driving south in a 2004 Mercury when he lost control and hit a driveway embankment about 1:12 p.m., according to the report.

The report noted that road conditions were dry at the time, with clear weather.