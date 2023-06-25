$80 million approved for Little Rock school projects

LITTLE ROCK -- The Little Rock School Board on Thursday approved the expenditure of more than $80 million in construction costs, including $60 million for the construction of a three-story science building and a two-story field house at Central High.

The board approved a guaranteed maximum price of $60,627,694 for the additions on the south side of the historic campus, plus $10.96 million for the full renovation of Rockefeller Early Childhood Center and $10.5 million to do early site work for the building of a new west Little Rock high school on Ranch Boulevard adjacent to Pinnacle View Middle School.

The construction plans and costs were presented at a meeting in which the capital city's nine-member school board also:

Approved a $6.4 million expenditure for an online tutoring program in reading for some 2,500 elementary school pupils

Supported proposals to contract with Imagine Learning of Scottsdale, Ariz., to provide instruction for a virtual academy for sixth-through-12th graders

Voted to contract with the Power School Group of Folsom, Calif., to develop three to four interim tests to track student achievement through the school year

Authorized the sale of the now vacant David O. Dodd Elementary to what is expected to be the operator of an open-enrollment charter school

Wesley Walls, principal with the Polk Stanley Wilcox architecture firm, which has designed the Central additions, told the board that the significance of Central's history and its architecture "is not lost on us."

He said the completed science building and field house will be "sympathetic to the current school but something that is distinguishable as being something new."

"We have taken the pattern of the original building, the texture, the proportions of the windows. The materials are similar," he said, but will be used in ways that are modern. Where the brick on the front of the original 1920s building stands out and the windows are recessed, on the new building the windows will stand out and the the brick will be recessed.

The work at Rockefeller Early Childhood Center on East 17th Street is centered on updating and creating classrooms out of what has been a largely open-space school -- without classroom walls -- that was built in the 1970s.

The newly renovated building will include new windows and skylights, a space for community use and an entry-way vestibule as an added security measure. The design by WDD architects prompted questions from board member Evelyn Callaway about whether the windows should be shatterproof and whether there is a need for a storm shelter on the campus.

The funding approved Thursday for the new west Little Rock high school is for re-locating utilities and for initial preparation for the construction that is to come later.

The School Board approved the sale of the former David O. Dodd Elementary building, 6423 Stagecoach Road, to AMS Properties-Arkansas for $950,000, and six vacant lots at 800 Apperson Street in east Little Rock for $52,000.

Kelsey Bailey, the district's chief deputy for business and operations, said the Dodd property will likely become a charter school, which would compete with the district for students. Under Arkansas law, charter school operators have a right of first refusal when public school properties become available.

Board member Greg Adams called it sad to support in any way a competing charter school but "the future of our district is in our hands," and the district must build on its best features.

The Apperson property is being sold to Southern Dog Holdings Inc.

The Little Rock board approved a $6.4 million expenditure with Ignite! Reading for online tutoring for 2,500 elementary pupils. The district will use federal covid-19 relief money for the reading program.

The 15-minute a day one-to-one online live tutoring program was piloted with about 1,000 pupils this past school year.

Superintendent Jermall Wright has called the online program and the early progress pupils have demonstrated as the highlight of his first year as the district's superintendent.

The board on Thursday also selected Performance Matters as a platform for developing and analyzing interim tests to gauge student readiness for state-required end-of year exams.

The cost will be $108,415 in the first year and $154,980 the second year, with the money coming from federal covid-19 relief funds.

The district will spend about $231,500 from that same special federal funding for instruction from Imagine Learning for its virtual academy for middle and high school students.