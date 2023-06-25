A caring environment

Alzheimer's Arkansas celebrated Champions of the Year on June 10 at Chenal Country Club.

The annual fundraiser honors special advocates, caregivers and volunteers who are making a difference for caregivers with loved ones affected by Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia.

The Ginny & Bob Shell Champion Award was given to the Shell family. Quinn Grovey was named Advocate of the Year and Volunteers of the Year were Second Presbyterian Church and Job's Journey. Caregivers of the Year were Shell family caregivers. Pamela Smith served as emcee of the program.

The evening include a VIP reception, a buffet dinner, entertainment by The Salty Dogs and live and silent auctions.

Event sponsors were the Compton Family and Legacy Termite & Pest Control.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins