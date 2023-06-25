A little yarn, a lot of creativity equals new Bella Vista public art

Yarn bombing is sometimes labeled graffiti or "guerrilla art." But since its inception -- in 2005 in Texas, according to most internet sources -- it's become more than "a way for crafters to make creative use of their leftover yarns and unfinished pieces." It is "a great way to draw attention to something that otherwise goes unnoticed, like a tree, a statue, or some random street post," says website FeltMagnet or, according to Bella Vistan Debra DeVilbiss, "a celebration of creativity [and] a coming together through contribution."

Through July 10, three locations in Bella Vista have been yarn bombed, with 147 fiber artworks by 26 artists adorning the Bella Vista Public Library, the Bella Vista Historical Museum's log cabin and the chain link fence that separates Bella Vista City Hall from the U.S. 71 off ramp. It's the second year for the project, inspired by National Yarn Bombing Day June 11 and brought from vision to reality by the Bella Vista Arts Council, its president, Demara Titzer, and DeVilbiss, the project's creative director.

Titzer and DeVilbiss met at an art exhibition and "got to talking." DeVilbiss had experience in yarn bombings in Colorado before moving to Northwest Arkansas, and "we quickly realized she would be a great leader" for the yarn bombing idea that was in the works titled "Bella Vista in Bloom," Titzer says.

"The first year we weren't sure how many volunteers we would have coming off of the pandemic, so we focused on a smaller installation of artworks," Titzer says. "This year, we had some incredibly talented new volunteers who brought in new ideas, so we were able to expand the installation. We welcome all skill levels and encourage people to come and learn simple techniques even if they just contribute one flower, some leaves or some stems."

"This is about creating a community art project that crowd sources creativity and the joy of sharing it with others. It was important that everyone who has a desire can participate," Titzer says.

"There's also, I think, a lovely energy around its ephemeral nature," DeVilbiss adds. "The art arises from many contributors, blossoms for a moment in time, then disappears to reemerge as something else next year."

FAQ

Bella Vista in Bloom

WHEN -- Through July 10; on July 11, volunteers will take the artwork down and it will be stored for next year

WHERE -- Bella Vista City Hall, 101 Town Center

Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place

Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way

COST -- Free

INFO -- Email demara.titzer@gmail.com

The log cabin at the Bella Vista Historical Museum was also yarn bombed as part of this year's Bella Vista In Bloom project. (Courtesy Photo/Gordon Spencer)



Even the trees around the log cabin got new spinning decorations. (Courtesy Photo/Gordon Spencer)



The yarn art flows around the side into the back "yard" of the Bella Vista Public Library. (Courtesy Photo/Gordon Spencer)

