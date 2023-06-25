A Wish List for New Plants

Every time we take a garden tour, we find new plants we want to try in our own gardens.





Our Michigan trip gave us more than the usual number of new plants to try since we toured so many sites that trial new plants!

I asked our travelers what plants they want to try, and along with my favorites, here is what we most want to try in our gardens:

Allium –





At the Grand Idea Garden we saw large ornamental alliums in many of their gardens. They make a huge statement. Not only are the flowers spectacular, but the resulting seed heads are pretty unique as well.

Buckthorn (Rhamnus species).





We saw several hedges of buckthorn, as well as some smaller upright forms.





This deciduous shrub would not do well with extreme heat in south Arkansas, but is registered for zones 2-7. Perhaps a little afternoon shade would be beneficial for those of us in central Arkansas. Fine Line is a fastigiate variety.

Burnet – Little Angel (Sanguisorba officinalis var.microcephala ‘Little Angel’)





is a small, clumping variety with lovely variegated foliage. An added bonus is small clusters of reddish blooms. It would be happier with some afternoon shade in the south, but it does not like dry sites, so be sure to keep it watered.

Bush clematis ‘Stand by Me’.





While most gardeners are familiar with vining clematis, we saw several bush forms. Stand by Me comes in two colors—blue or lavender The nodding, bell-shaped blooms are produced on new wood so should bloom from late spring through summer. The spidery seed heads that follow the blooms are also interesting. It dies back to the ground after a hard frost.

Diervilla commonly called bush honeysuckle,





is a deciduous shrub native to the Smoky Mountains. This plant should grow statewide in full sun to partial shade. It has an arching growth habit with clusters of fragrant, yellow flowers that bloom in the summer. The Kodiak series has variegated foliage ranging in colors from dark purple, red, orange





and yellow. It blooms on new wood.

Euphorbia – Bonfire





is one of the cushion spurges forms a rounded clump of with leaves that start out green in the spring, but then the foliage takes on shades of purple, red and orange, and supposedly turns red in the fall. They tiny yellow flowers form in the spring with a showy yellow bract. I was impressed.

Hakonechloa- commonly called Japanese forest grass,





this is one of the true grasses that will grow in the shade. Aureola and All Gold are both slow growing grasses.

We all thought we knew all we needed to about hostas, and then we saw HOSTAS.





There were so many different varieties is so many sizes and shapes. What surprised many of us was how many were growing in full sun—don’t try that in Arkansas. We also loved some of the exquisite blooms that many of them had. Just a few favorites: Party Streamers,





Wiggles and Squiggles, and ‘Munchkin Fire’

Do you know what this container is? It is one of those styrophome coolers that they ship things in. They put drainage holes in the bottom an spray them with gray spray paint and they look like concrete! Clever.

Hydrangea – Everyone is always in love with hydrangeas





, and we did not hit their peak in Michigan, but we did see a lot of different types. The trees were covered in climbing hydrangeas





and there are so many good plants to try.

Indian Pink – Spigelia marilandica is a great native plant.





A new variety called Little Redhead was simply covered in blooms. Stunning plant for full sun to partial shade.

Mock orange or Philadelphus – we saw an upright form called Illuminati towers and a variegated variety Illuminati Sparks, along with some huge green leafed varieties that were covered in blooms.

Monarda – while I think most gardeners also are aware of monarda or bee balm, we saw compact forms in a myriad of colors—and no powdery mildew. Now, to be honest, they also had low humidity in Michigan, but some that we were excited about included the compact Leading Lady series and the taller Upscale series. Both come in several different colors.

Double Play Spirea – I have long been a fan of summer blooming spirea and have quite a few in my garden. The Double Play series came out several years ago, with a more compact growth habit and better flowering. There were originally 3 colors and now there are 8 varieties. I like the Double Play Red and the newer Doozie with pinkish red flowers. Many of our gardeners fell in love with Candy Corn with yellow, orange and red foliage. The more sunlight it gets the more yellow the foliage in mid-summer. Flower color is pink.

Salvia is another huge group of perennials. While they all are capable of reblooming, some varieties rest in between. The shorter Bumble series and the taller Profusion series are supposed to be the most consistent rebloomers.

Sedum (stonecrops) Lemon Jade and Yellow Brick Road were my two favorites.

Veronica – I have never been a huge fan of veronica because the older varieties just didn’t bloom long enough for me. I am trialing a new variety called Skyward Pink that is supposed to flower all summer. The ones we fell in love with in Michigan were the Magic Show collection, with Wizard of Ahh’s one of our favorites. The spiky blooms flower best in full sun.

Tiny Vitex While there was a more compact variety we saw called Blue Diddley, they are working on some even smaller varieties, but so far they are not in the market.







