A year after delivering vehicles to Ukrainian soldiers, Little Rock man working to send more

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 3:32 a.m.
Stan Miller (center) stands near some of the cars he helped deliver to Ukrainian soldiers in this submitted photo. (Photo courtesy of Stan Miller)


Stan Miller has a goal.

The "70-something" estate planning attorney based in Little Rock wants to travel the world, visiting 100 countries in his lifetime.

Raised on a dairy farm in Hot Springs, by the time Miller went to college at Arkansas Tech, "the only place I had been in the world outside of Arkansas was Oklahoma for three days to visit some relatives. I had been nowhere."

Miller's love of travel was sparked in his early 40s when as a Hot Springs city board member he developed a sister city relationship with Hanamaki, Japan, and he traveled to visit it.

"Just

Print Headline: Car donor goes last mile to help Ukraine win war

