Action greets region all-stars

CONWAY -- Some of Arkansas' elite basketball players put on a show Saturday in a game that came down to the final seconds.

The West won the Arkansas High School Coaches Association boys basketball all-star game 68-66 against the East at the Farris Center on the University of Central Arkansas campus.

Two local athletes took part. Peyton Free of Sheridan played for the West all-stars, while Khamani Cooper of Watson Chapel played for the East.

Cooper said it was an honor to play in the all-star game.

"Especially playing with people like Deion [Buford-Wesson], Rashaud [Marshall], TJ [Jackson], Tyler [Frederick]," Cooper said. "It was just a really good experience. We hung out yesterday, had practice. It was real, real good, and I enjoyed myself."

Cooper is coming off an all-state season with Watson Chapel. He signed with Connors State College in Warner, Okla., in April.

Cooper was a late addition to the all-star game. He said he was invited about a week before the game after another player backed out.

"At first, it was kind of like I didn't really just want to do it, because I wasn't picked up the first time," Cooper said. "But after talking to Coach [Bill] Muse at Connors State, he was pretty much telling me that it would be a good experience. Just go out there and have fun, so that's what I did today."

Cooper and Free each played limited minutes due to the all-star nature of the game. Cooper started the game for the East and played the full first period with brief returns to the court in the fourth and fifth.

Free played the second period for the West. He hit a three-pointer that gave his team an 18-15 lead at the time, though the East quickly tied the game.

Free said it was cool to play with so many talented players.

"Even during practice, it's like, competitive, competitive," Free said. "Everyone trying to guard everybody, everyone trying to score. It's a lot of back-and-forth buckets, a lot of back-and-forth stops."

The game remained tight from start to finish. The East had the ball with three-tenths of a second remaining but couldn't get a shot away with the full length of the court to go.

The teams played five periods with halftime coming between the third and fourth.

Tucker Anderson of Bentonville West was named the game MVP after leading the victorious West with 17 points. Braden Tanner of Dardanelle contributed 8 points and was named West outstanding player.

Buford-Wesson from Jonesboro was named East outstanding player after leading his team with 13 points.