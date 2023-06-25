All-Stars Notebook

CONWAY – River Valley athletes capped great high school careers with one final opportunity to represent their schools over the weekend in the annual Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star games.

Van Buren's Emberlin Caldwell sparkled in her final performance, earning the Most Valuable Player ring with four hitless innings in the circle in leading the West to a 1-0 win over the East on Friday in the opener of the softball doubleheader at Farris Field at the University of Central Arkansas.

"I just loved the girls here," Caldwell said. "It's great to be here and have this opportunity."

The West completed the sweep with a 6-2 win in the nightcap.

Caldwell threw 34 of her 45 pitches for strikes, allowed no hits and struck out six of the 13 batters she faced, earning the start along with catcher Brooklyn Adams of Mansfield.

"She pitches wherever I wanted her to," Adams said. "I was calling the signs for her. She's very accurate and a great pitcher all-around."

Adams helped lead Mansfield to the Class 2A state championship and relished the opportunity to represent the Lady Tigers on Friday.

"I love being in control of the game," Adams said. "I feel like that's what I get to do when I'm behind the plate. It's been an awesome opportunity."

Greenwood's Ireland Cooper scored the game's only run, reaching on a perfect bunt with one out in the third inning. She credited Greenwood coach Donald Hart with his insistence on perfecting the art.

"That's something that I've worked on a long time," Cooper said. "Coach Hart is a big bunter. He's helped me a lot with that and made me really confident. That's really what my game is."

The speedy Cooper scored all the way from first base on a double down the third-base line by Benton's Addison Davis after slightly hesitating at third.

"I saw the girl kind of bobble the ball, and I thought I could make it," Cooper said. "So, I just took off."

Leigh Swint of Booneville also earned the start for the West at third base, learning of her selection while on vacation before a call from coach Chad Simpson, who was an assistant for the West.

"I was at the beach," Swint said. "He said I was in the all-star game. He asked me if I wanted to play and I said sure, one more game. It was fun. I'm really proud to be here and represent my team."

Kendall Haney of Charleston preserved the 1-0 lead in the seventh inning, tracking down a deep fly ball to the left-field gap with a runner on first.

"I was thrown off-guard," Haney said. "I hadn't had a ball all day."

Haney made the catch near the fence for the final out of the game.

"No, I was scared," Haney said. "I thought I was going to hit the fence. I had my hand on it, so I was pretty close."

Haney also enjoyed her final game to represent her school.

"I've played softball my whole life so to end my career as an all-star is really great," Haney said. "I'm really grateful."

Simpson and Scranton's Whitney Bateman were assistants for the West.

VOLLEYBALL

The West dominated the volleyball game, winning all five sets for a sweep.

"Going into it we saw something special," Bri Ball of Van Buren said. "We connected right away, which was so big on the court. The teams were so even so it was the best thing ever."

The East had won 12 of the last 15 matches in all-star competition before Friday.

"We were going into it and we wanted to win," Ball said. "We wanted that win. We never let up, five sets in a row."

The West felt confident heading into the night.

"I knew we were going to be pretty good, I just didn't know how good the other team was going to be," Mansfield's Natalie Allison said. "We never had any miscommunications. We clicked instantly, our whole team. You'd think we've known each other for years. It was like we were best friends. It was really fun."

Paris' Brailey Forst and Greenwood's Landis Luke also represented the victorious West on Friday.

"It was so much fun with all the girls," Forst said. "We bonded in the rooms, in the dorms, the cafeteria. We did so much stuff together, it's such great memories. You can tell these girls are all-stars. Going out in my high school career playing with them was such a good experience for me."

Luke was appreciative to represent her home town a final time.

"It was really fun, and I really loved being able to play with all of these new people," Luke said. "I'm appreciative of the team to give me all the good energy and I'm grateful to Greenwood and everyone that helped me. I wouldn't be here without them."

Mansfield coach Kaylie Pyles served as an assistant for the West.

BASEBALL

The West fell behind 5-0 in the opener of the baseball doubleheader before settling for a 5-5 tie and then lost the second game, 6-4, leaving the bases loaded in the seventh.

Booneville's Brook Herrera had a sacrifice fly, a single, a walk and stolen base for the West.

"It's quite an honor," Herrera said. "Everybody out here is a great player. You've just got to come out here and play your heart out."

Presley Nichols of Van Buren had a walk in four trips to the plate on Friday.

"It's a big honor and it's fun to be out here with all of these dudes," Nichols said. "The hard work paid off."

Neither were intimidated by the wide array of talent at the game.

"I've played with most of these guys my whole life," Herrera said. "I now all of them."

Nichols said, "There's a lot of guys I know out here. I either know them or played against them."

Presley Nichols (left) of Van Buren and Brooks Herrera of Booneville played for the West All-Stars in Friday's Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game in Conway. (Leland Barclay/Special to River Valley Democrat-Gazette)

