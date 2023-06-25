AMFA docents share art with tour groups while deepening their own knowledge





As docents for the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, Susan Day and Tobin Sparling craft tours meant to spur curiosity and contemplation.

"A museum by itself is just a bunch of objects," Sparling says. "It's the human interaction with those objects that makes them come alive and that's what our job is -- to help those objects come alive in the eyes of the people who are looking at them."

As docents, Sparling and Day lead tours for groups of 15 or more people.

"It can be school groups, church groups, book clubs, whatever," Day says.

Tours