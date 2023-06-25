Sections
AMFA docents share art with tour groups while deepening their own knowledge

by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 2:19 a.m.
Susan Day and Tobin Sparling are docents at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. “To be a great docent, you don’t have to have had a background in art history,” Sparling says. “Our job as docents is not to lecture. Our job is to facilitate through open-ended questions, to help people have their own personal experience with art.” (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)


As docents for the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, Susan Day and Tobin Sparling craft tours meant to spur curiosity and contemplation.

"A museum by itself is just a bunch of objects," Sparling says. "It's the human interaction with those objects that makes them come alive and that's what our job is -- to help those objects come alive in the eyes of the people who are looking at them."

As docents, Sparling and Day lead tours for groups of 15 or more people.

"It can be school groups, church groups, book clubs, whatever," Day says.

