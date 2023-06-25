Arkansas checks the boxes for D-lineman

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas checked all the boxes for defensive lineman Alex Foster during his official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

“It went good,” Foster said. “I'd say after this visit they’re really up there.”

Foster, 6-5, 275 pounds, of Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph, has 20 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Louisville, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Baylor and UAB.

He also visited the Razorbacks on May 23. He said the highlights of the visit were hanging out with the players, other official visitors, and Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams and defensive quality control coach Kelvin Green.

“Being around the other players who have been here, being around other recruits,” Foster said. “Some are committed. Being around the coaches, Coach Green is cool. Coach Adams is cool. It was nice overall.”

Foster named a top six of Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Louisville and Kentucky on June 3. He said Arkansas, Baylor and Georgia Tech are the schools now in the running for him.

“I think they're tied,” he said. “It's hard to rank right now.”

Foster recorded 58 tackles, 11 sacks, 9 pass breakups and 3 forced fumbles as a junior while leading the Fighting Irish to the Class 4A state title.

On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit, the No. 37 defensive lineman in the nation and No. 12 prospect in Mississippi in the class of 2024.

The people and coaches at Arkansas are why he’s high on the program.

“First off, the people...then how the coaches are,” he said.

He commented on what will determine his school choice.

“My development to the next level,” Foster said. “That’s going to be the most important. Like, how can they can develop me to the next level? SEC-wise, Big 12-wise, ACC-wise.”

Foster said his college decision could come in early or mid-July.