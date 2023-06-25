Arkansas makes 4-star Westphal’s decision harder with ‘amazing’ visit

FAYETTEVILLE-- Consensus 4-star offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal wrapped up his last official visit to Arkansas leading up to his college decision next month.

”It was amazing,” said Westphal of his visit to Fayetteville. “It was jam-packed full of information, activities -- it was a great visit."

Westphal, 6-8, 320, of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora, annrowed his long list of offers down to Arkansas, Georgia, Clemson, Auburn and Florida. He was able to officially visit all of his finalists minus Auburn.

He made three unofficial visits to Arkansas before visiting this weekend which gave him more of an in-depth look at the Hogs.

"A lot of the finer details of the program, like life after football, more from an education standpoint,” he said. “Obviously I already knew about the football aspect, training, practice, all of that. But it's just the finer details.”

Westphal, who visited with his mother and father, commented on where Arkansas stood after the trip.

"Definitely made the decision a little bit harder,” Westphal said. “It made the decision harder, for sure.”

He said meetings with Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and being able to mingle with the players is what help make his decision harder.

“They're definitely one of my favorite kind of coaching staffs and rosters in college football,” Westphal said.

Freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton was his player-host.

"We went out, had a great time,” Westphal said. “He was talking about 'Hey, the reason why they paired us together is because if you came here, when you start playing, I'm going to be the quarterback you'll be blocking for.' So I think that's why they paired me and him up together."

Westphal, who has an 84-inch wingspan and wears a size 18 shoe, plans to vacation in New Orleans before making his college decision.

"It's going to be, I'm guessing, July 10,” he said of his decision date. “That's kind of the right day. I get back from vacation on July 7th, so that gives me some time to get that done.”