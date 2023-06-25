Arkansas makes it hard on LB to not pick Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas made linebacker DJ Barber feel welcome during his official visit to Fayetteville, and he feels hard-pressed not to pick the Razorbacks.

“It went extremely well,” Barber said. “I had a great time up here with the Arkansas staff and some of the players. They made me feel welcome up here. It made me feel like it's really hard to not choose them.”

Barber, 6-0, 220, of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville, had visited Arkansas two other times this spring prior to making his way to Fayetteville on Friday.

It’s a three-team race for his signature.

“A final decision is probably going to come sometime soon,” said Barber said, who also officially visited Georgia Tech. “I can say it's down to Arkansas, Auburn and Ole Miss.”

He recorded a team-high 145 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks and 2 interceptions as a junior. Rivals rates him a 4-star prospect and the No. 15 inside linebacker nationally.

Razorbacks defensive coordinator Travis Williams, special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, defensive analyst/linebacker assistant Jake Trump and director of football operations Amanda Gilpin have been recruiting him.

“I'd probably say the most important thing to me out of this whole process is the overall relationship,” Barber said. “You're picking somewhere you want to be for the next 3-5 years of your life, you want to make sure you're somewhere that has good people, good morals and you've got good relationships so you enjoy coming in to work for them every day.”

He said Arkansas is recruiting him to play inside linebacker.