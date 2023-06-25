Arkansas 'real contender' for LB target after 3rd trip to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — LSU linebacker commitment Xavier Atkins made his third trip to Arkansas for his official visit, and like the other two trips he left happy.

“I had a great visit, just like always,” Atkins said. “Just reminded me of family, great people around here, genuine people. All around, good checks on my box.”

Atkins, 6-1, 205 pounds, of Summer Creek High School, which is a part of the Humble Independent School District that’s northeast of Houston, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Penn State, Tennessee, Missouri, Miami, TCU, Oklahoma State and other programs.

He previously visited Arkansas on March 4 and April 7-8.

“Arkansas really is, like, a real contender now,” he said. “I think it’s going to be official. Arkansas is in a good place, a great place.”

He recorded 121 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 1 interception return for a score as a junior while playing at Jonesboro-Hodge High School in Louisiana prior to moving to Texas. He also had 14 catches for 369 yards and 4 touchdowns while playing receiver.

The Arkansas staff comes across genuine, he said.

“They are themself, you know,” Atkins said. “All this recruiting stuff, they all try to sell NIL. They just be themself, they teach the plan. And the plan they have for you is amazing. You just got to come here and grind and do what you’re supposed to do.

“Arkansas just be [itself] and I just love it here. Great vibes, safe place to live, too.”

On3.com rates Atkins a 4-star recruit and the No. 26 linebacker in the nation. He’s the No. 61 prospect in Texas.

He gave a rundown on other possible visits.

“I think I’m going to visit A&M one time, then I might go back home to visit LSU,” Atkins said. “Then after that is when I’m going to do….the pros and cons for every school, and that’s when I’m really going to make a decision.”

Atkins said the timeline on his decision is likely in a few months.

“Probably on my birthday, September 12,” Atkins said. “Something like that. It’ll be special to me because that’s where I’ll be for three to four years. I’ll probably do something on my birthday, for sure.”