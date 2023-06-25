Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Kathryn Stolzer, 4851 Ulmer Lane, June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
James Timothy Stolzer, 4851 Ulmer Lane, June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
AUGUSTA Allen F. Brown, 1101 Spruce, June 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
BALD KNOB Jimmy D. Washam, 121 Indian Trail, June 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
BAUXITE Jason Williamson, P.O. Box 521, June 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
BENTON Andrea Moore, 4441 Olympic Drive, June 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Thomas Management Inc., 902A S. Walton Blvd., Ste. 1, June 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
BONO Torie Nicole Goldman, 203 Michael St., Apt. C, June 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
David Lynn Phelps, 414 A N. Main, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kimberly Jo Phelps, 414 A N. Main, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
BRADFORD Sean S. Grobengieser, 2191 Union Hill Road, June 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
CABOT Daniel R. Holliday, 31 Shady Lane, June 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Danielle L. Holliday, 31 Shady Lane, June 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Anita M Sanderson, 12 McArthur Drive, June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Thomas Franklin Bradbury Jr., 37 Wedgewood Drive, June 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
CAVE SPRINGS Michael Russell Mott, 936 Woodley Green Lane, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Janet Jones Mott, 936 Woodley Green Lane, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
CEDARVILLE Charles E. Tamblyn, 11907 Brawner Tr, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ruby E. Tamblyn, 11907 Brawner Trail, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
CLINTON Daniel Gordon Robertson, 479 Old Choctaw, June 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Shannon Lewis Robertson, 479 Old Choctaw, June 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Robyn D. McKenny, 3815 Donnell Ridge Road, Apt. 3307, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Robert Gore, 2080 Bayview Lane, Apt. 4, June 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Stephen Lee Lewis, 1908 Scott, June 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Brenda D. Cooper, 1530 John Bryant Drive, June 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Felishena Boykin, 1460 Pyramid Drive, June 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Selena Brenette Jones, 519 E. Pecan St., June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
EL PASO Phillip Herring, P.O. Box 115, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
ENGLAND Katrina Lewis, 101 Jason St., June 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
FARMINGTON Kristy Marie Wilkes, 13467 Bethel Blacktop Road, June 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Judith Diane Haring, 5625 W. Reliance St., June 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Stephanie Ann Fuller, 2007 S. Ed Edwards Road, June 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Carlo Antonielli Montani, 1512 S. P St., June 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
GREEN FOREST Kenneth Ray Compton, Jr., 100 Locust Ave., June 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
GREENBRIER Gary Ray Byrd Jr., 4 Candlewood Cove, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Autumn Byrd, 4 Candlewood Cove, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
GREENWOOD Jessica Renae Moore, 105 Chippewa Trail, June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
HARRISON Jacqueline M. Farber, 3704 Shields Drive, June 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS David Neighbors, 108 Delona Lane, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Paula Neighbors, 108 Delona Lane, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Darla LaRae Hargis, 117 Lakade Circle, June 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Lexie J. Hickman, 10709 Batesville Pike, June 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shavonda M. Clay, 104 Harris Rd., June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Broderick Dashun Mays, 11 Michelle Lane, June 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Stephanie Renee Donald, 1025 Gina Circle, June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Wanda L. Sally, 1604 W. College Blvd., June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Benjamin Lee Melton, 3306 Dayton Ave., June 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Demita Johnson, 1817 Greenwood St., June 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brenton Craig Hufstedler, 606 Shadow Lane, June 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Angel Nicole Hufstedler, 606 Shadow Lane, June 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
JUDSONIA Robert Gene Paquin Jr., 1100 Missile Base Road, June 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
LAKE CITY Terry D. Carr, 105 Oak St., June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Amber D. Carr, 105 Oak St., June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
LINCOLN Douglas E. Davis, 1504 Central Ave, June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Roy Anderson, 12 Curtis Cove, June 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Lori N. Edwards-Swift, 2612 Johnson St., June 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Michael Blake Dearing, 501 Napa Valley Drive, Apt. 215, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Demijah Newman, 1502 Green Mountain Drive, Apt. 136, June 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Lateisha P. Portlock, 15200 Rena Road, June 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Bernita Myers, 9019 N. Rodney Parham Road, Apt. B, June 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jeffery P Bennett, 7113 Fourche Dam Pike, Lot 3, June 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Nigel Kilbourne, 3802 Kavanaugh Blvd, Apt. 420, June 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Amanda L. Thomson, 6405 Sandpiper Drive, June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Monterica Hampton, 420 Napa Valley Drive, Apt. 7107, June 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Lewis James Gould Jr., 75 Woodlore Circle, June 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Marcus Hill, 14 Trafalgar Cove, June 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Linda J. Young, 4123 E. 37th St., Apt. B, June 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
LONDON Elizabeth Renee Boatman, 270 Ronnie Lane, June 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Danny Boatman, 270 Ronnie Lane, June 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Tiwanna Hatton, 819 Fletcher Place, June 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
LOWELL Todd Jackson Eaton, 107 Larson Avenue, June 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sheila Kay Eaton, 107 Larson Ave., June 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Alfred Dawson II, 23608 Tiffany Drive, June 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Flor Lopez, 11316 Beachwood Drive, June 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Janis L Mezel, 22 Big Bend Drive, June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Ronetha M. Pearson, 210 N. Dudney, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
MARION Jason William Goodbar, 108 N. Cherry St, June 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Ashley Brick Goodbar, 108 N. Cherry St., June 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Patricia Lynn Stamps, 285 River Trace Drive, June 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
MARMADUKE Travis Ladel Thacker, 300 Sparrow St., June 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Sean Paul Cullers, 5 Leisurewood Lane, June 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Malik K. Scott, 9 Vantage Drive, June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Dexter Theus Theus, 732 Old Warren Road, June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
MORRILTON Connie Stark, 601 E. Broadway St., June 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Dewana R McDaniel, 410 W. Childress St., June 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN HOME Shane A. Armstrong, 296 Promise Land Road, June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN PINE Erin Nicole Marquez, 118 Leamons Lane, June 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN VIEW Larry Burns, 335 Highland Drive, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brenda Vance Burns, 335 Highland Drive, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lorie Welsh, 310 Brewer Ave., June 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAINBURG James Marshall Dyer, 16882 Old Locke Road, June 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Scarlett S. Dyer, 16882 Old Locke Road, June 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
MURFREESBORO William Knighten, 815 Third Ave., June 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
LaDonna Knighten, 815 Third Ave., June 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
NASHVILLE Latash Nicole Stovall, 210 N. 11th St., June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Rosalin P Holloway, 4701 Lockridge Road, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kara Holloway, 1909 Highway 161, June 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Michelle L. Freels, 2401 Lakeview Road, H2, June 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Cynthia Leigh Wilson, 3119 B North Pine St., June 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Richard Allen Strelitz, 4801 North Hills Blvd., June 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Judith Sara Lear, 4801 North Hills Blvd., June 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
James H Thurman, 106 Oleary, June 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Denise C. Jenkins, 1812 W. 44th St. Apt. B, June 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
PALESTINE Jason Darrell Gore, 1618 Hwy 216 S., June 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jessica Lynn Gore, 1618 Hwy 216 S., June 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Sasha C. Blake, 1307 Stafford Drive, June 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Monesha Robinson, 2005 W. 24th Ave., June 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Darrick Dunn Sr., 2403 Martha Circle, June 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
RATCLIFF Katherian Reanee Fowler, 3817 Council Road, June 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
REDFIELD Patricia Alexandra Sanders, P.O. Box 171, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Chad Barry Myers, 497 E. New Hope Road, June 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
ROYAL Courtney Leanna Wilson, 140 Natches Lane, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brandi Michelle McPherson, 140 Natches Lane, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Wanda M. Williams, 1003 E. Sixth St., Apt. A, June 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Maria T. Hernandez, 3509 E. Sixth St., June 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Patsy Jones, 14 Lynwood Drive, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
SHERIDAN Amanda Michelle Shurtz, 810 W. High St., June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Jasmine Williams, 300 Indianhead Drive, Apt. 85, June 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
SILOAM SPRINGS Brett Allen Spencer, 16272 Sheffield Road, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE David A. Krause, P.O. Box 8366, June 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
STEPHENS Derrick Jerod McBride, Jr., 134 W. Carnelian St., June 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Takeasha L. McCoy, 619 Columbia Ave., June 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Michael Lashawn Davis, 145 Miller County 366, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Rachel Ann Hurston, 2504 Woodwind Way, June 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
WALDO Michael H. Potts, 2721 W. Columbia Road, No. 60, June 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
LaDonna L. Potts, 2721 W. Columbia Road, No. 60, June 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
WARREN Cherice Juanez Preston, 427 Burnette Road, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Cherice Juanez Preston, 427 Burnette Road, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
ShaCara Simone McCoy, 433 Burnette Road, June 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Servaria X. Ingram, 228 S. 20th St., June 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
WYNNE Jeffrey Ray Smith, 433 Kim St., June 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Michael Derrick Ragsdale, 22 CR 3650, June 20, 2023, Chapter 7.