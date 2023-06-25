Border shooting footage released

PHOENIX — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released body camera footage that shows Border Patrol agents were concerned that a tribal member they fatally shot last month might have been carrying a handgun during an encounter in a remote corner of the Tohono O’odham Nation in southern Arizona.

The man, Raymond Mattia, 58, died shortly after the shooting the night of May 18 outside a home in the reservation’s Menagers Dam community near the U.S.-Mexico border. Audio of a phone call included with the video confirms the agency’s earlier report that the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department called agents for help responding to a report of shots fired.

The video released last week shows Mattia throwing a sheathed machete at the foot of a tribal officer and then holding out his arm, actions that the border agency mentioned in its earlier account of events.

After Mattia was shot and on the ground, an agent says: “He’s still got a gun in his hand.” The footage also shows several agents asking repeatedly whether anyone had found a firearm as they moved in to handcuff Mattia. There was no sign a handgun.

Customs and Border Protection said earlier that the three Border Patrol agents who opened fire and at least seven others at the scene were wearing body cameras and activated them during the shooting. The agents involved are on leave with pay.