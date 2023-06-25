HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Teague taking over at Bryant

Arkansas' most successful high school girls basketball coach of the past four seasons is changing area codes.

Eric Teague, who led Melbourne to four state championships since 2019, was recently named as the new head coach at Bryant.

Teague takes over the program after Shanae Govan Williams resigned to assume head coaching duties at Coahoma (Miss.) Community College earlier this month. In her lone year at the helm in Bryant, Govan Williams led the team to a 15-12 record and a first-round appearance in the Class 6A state playoffs.

The Melbourne native went 179-22 in his tenure with the Lady Bearkatz and guided them to three consecutive Class 2A titles from 2019-21 and a Class 3A state championship in 2022. Teague was also named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Girls Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

-- Erick Taylor