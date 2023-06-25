Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Wit-Con, LLC, 12401 I-30, Little Rock, $4,741,000.

Cline Construction Group, 2201 Brookwood Drive, Little Rock, $2,500,000.

Nabholz Const., 8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, $1,211,750.

Clark Contractors, 13501 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Luke K. O. Construction, 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $800,000.

AMR Construction, 11220 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $366,781.

Nabholz Const., 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $237,021.

BCAL Construction, Inc., 19426 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $225,000.

Nabholz Const., 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $222,714.

RESIDENTIAL

Dillon Homes, 105 Abington Drive, Little Rock, $800,000.

Taggart Construction & Design, 4402 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.

Randy James Construction, 118 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $380,000.

Clark Contractors, 1701 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $350,000.

Jim Pace Homes, LLC, 350 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $300,000.

Randy James Construction, 2 Woodlands Park Lane, Little Rock, $300,000.

MidSouth Property, 62 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $290,000.

MidSouth Property, 57 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $260,000.

Red Diamond Realty, 5 Villa Vista Loop, Little Rock, $250,000.

Tri-State Intl. Bldg., 3 Buttermilk Road, Little Rock, $197,206.

Pro Service Builders, 1909 Clapboard Cove, Little Rock, $160,000.

River City Contractors, 804 Cedar Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $141,249.

The Murray Group, 1205 Briar Creek Road, Little Rock, $110,000.

Pro Service Builders, 21 Huntington Road, Little Rock, $110,000.

Gabe Holmstrom, 2115 S. Scott St., Little Rock, $100,000.

Pro Service Builders, 7 Myrtle Lane, Little Rock, $97,000.

Shields & Associates, 8 Buttermilk Road, Little Rock, $85,000.

Matt Clay Bailey, 2216 S. State St., Little Rock, $80,000.

Owne Lino Ramirez, 109 Broadmoor Drive, Little Rock, $80,000.

Lira Handyman Services, 2103 W. 18th St., Little Rock, $76,800.

Page Remodeling, Inc., 33 Warwick Road, Little Rock, $75,000.

Antonio Lopez, 7 Coachlight Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.