BUSINESS PEOPLE

BANKING

First Community Bank has announced that Katie Cordova has been promoted to assistant vice president, consumer lender for the financial institution’s full-service branch, 17820 Chenal Pkwy.

Citizens Bank has hired J. Chris Treat as president of the trust division.

CONSTRUCTION

Mitzi Skinner has joined East Harding Construction as health and safety director.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Skyler King, owner of Bishop-King Funeral Home in Lake Village, was recently inducted into the Arkansas Funeral Directors Association Board of Directors at their 2023 annual convention. David Tucker, regional manager of Roller Swift Funeral Home in Osceola, was inducted as 2023-2024 president.

LAW

Margaret Dobson was sworn in as president of the Arkansas Bar Association on June 16 during the Association’s Annual Meeting at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C., announced the addition of attorneys David Donahue, Jeff McWhirt and Lee Seidlits to the national Insurance Regulatory practice.

MEDICAL

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine appointed Shashank Kraleti, M.D., as chair of the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine, effective July 1.

Orthopedic surgeon Jason A. Smith, M.D. has joined OrthoArkansas. Smith joins a team of four surgeons who specialize in spine surgery.

Emily Reams, MD, recently joined Baptist Health Family Clinic-Lonoke.

Baptist Health hospitals in North Little Rock and Conway recently welcomed new members to their leadership teams.

Kimberly Walker, RN, MSN, NEA-BC, has accepted the position of chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock and Ian Stewart, MBA, has been named associate vice president of hospital operations at Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway.

Omar Atiq,M.D., a medical oncologist at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, has been named president of the American College of Physicians.

NONPROFITS

The Arkansas Humanities Council, an Arkansas nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for Humanities, announced the promotion of Ann Clements to director of education and Adrienne Jones to associate director.

REAL ESTATE

Daniel Vogel joined the Colliers Arkansas Little Rock brokerage team as director of multifamily services.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

