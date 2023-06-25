Christian Denise Dacus - Geoffrey Thomas Flemmons

Christian Denise Dacus became the bride of Geoffrey Thomas Flemmons at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, on The Sky Terrace of the Clinton Presidential Library. John Mathis officiated.

Whitney and Christopher Dacus of Jonesboro are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Johannah and Keith Broeffle, Jane Willits, the late Gary Dacus and Kay and the late Gene Barnett, all of Jonesboro.

The groom is the son of Mari and Kenn Flemmons of Little Rock. He is the grandson of Arlene and the late Dale Behmer, also of Little Rock, and the late Juanita and Marvin Flemmons of Clarksdale, Miss.

Vows were exchanged at a floral arch with hot pink roses, orange lilies, chrysanthemums, carnations and gerbera daisies. Music was by Cole Williams.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore an A-line layered chiffon gown. The pleated wrapped bodice had off-the-shoulder blouson sleeves. Her cathedral-length veil was made of white tulle. She carried a bouquet of hot pink roses, orange lilies, pink and orange gerbera daises, fuchsia snapdragons and yellow craspedias.

Daly Dacus of Katy, Texas, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Jordan Gardner and Dusty Slavings, both of Little Rock; and Trisha Davis and Meredith Huey, both of Jonesboro. They wore black satin floor-length sheaths with long sleeves and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Best man was Davis Liddil of Fayetteville. Groomsmen were Evan Wilson of Cabot; Calvin Ray and Ryan Yahola, both of Dallas; and Bryson George of Russellville. The bride's late brother Asher Dacus of Jonesboro was remembered by being named an honorary groomsman.

Guests were seated by Gunner Dacus and Carson Dacus, both of Jonesboro and brothers of the bride, and Ahad Sanjrani of Dallas.

A reception was held in the Clinton Presidential Center's Great Hall. Round guest tables covered in white cloths held arrangements of hot pink, orange, yellow and fuchsia wedding flowers. The head table was lined with a lime green floral garland. Music was by Cole Williams. Assisting was Donna Loyd.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in education from Arkansas State University where she served as a senator in the Student Government Association and was named a Kappa Sigma Sweetheart. She has a master's degree in special education from the University of Central Arkansas. She is a special education high school math teacher, EAST Lab facilitator and head seventh-grade volleyball coach at Pottsville High School.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in business administration from ASU where he was on the snare line of the university's marching band, Sound of the Natural State, and a member of Kappa Sigma. He is president of Southern Barter Exchange in Little Rock.

The couple will make their home in Conway after a honeymoon in New York.