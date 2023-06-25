Club news: Orchids, Christian Women, Gardeners

Orchid Society

The Orchid Society of the Ozarks will meet at 1:30 p.m. today at Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. The speaker will be Dr. Douglas C. Needham, president of the Oklahoma Orchid Society and retired professor of floriculture and Extension 4-H and youth programs at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. His topic will be "Integrated Pest Management for Orchids."

The objective of the society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture.

Information: oso-web.org or (479) 310-9444.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild will meet at 1 p.m. June 26 in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista.

Diane Knott from Butterfly Threads Quilting will present a program titled, "Scrap Quilt Secrets," as well as a trunk show of some of her many quilts.

Prior to the meeting at 9 a.m., Knott will teach a workshop of her pattern "Multiplicity." "Multiplicity" is made using a strip piecing method for making five-sided unique shapes without the need for templates. Registration is required for the workshop along with a $30 fee.

Knott has two quilt books published by C&T Publishing, makes custom quilts for others, and is a longarm quilter. She will have many of her books and patterns for sale at the meeting.

Information: admin@calicocutups.com.

Union Veterans

The General McPherson Camp No. 1, Sons Of Union Veterans Of the Civil War, will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 27 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. The group will gather at 6 p.m. for a time of fellowship and to enjoy an off-the-menu meal.

The organization is patriotic and fraternal in nature, made up of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard or government officials who served in the years 1861-1865, during the Civil War. All are welcome. The SUVCW can offer genealogical assistance to those wishing to confirm eligibility, and associate memberships are available as well.

Information: (479) 381-6883 or email jrainey1947@gmail.com.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on June 28 in Bentonville. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store, 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. There is a short drive to the start point at the Bentonville Public Library, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is on city streets and paved and natural trails through city parks, Crystal Bridges Museum grounds and Compton Gardens.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Master Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. July 6 at the Church of Christ Lodge at 816 N. Eighth St. in Bentonville. The meeting is open to the public.

The speaker will be Jennifer Ogle of the University of Arkansas speaking on Arkansas shrubs, woody plants and vines. Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. July 6 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista.

The program will be presented by National Park Ranger Kerry Jones and will be about the little-known but important story of Civil War tragedy surrounding the steamship Sultana.

The program will cover the story of the explosion and sinking of the steamship Sultana on the Mississippi River on April 27, 1865. The Sultana was traveling upriver from Vicksburg overloaded with passengers and freight when a faulty boiler exploded, destroying the vessel and killing almost 1,200 people, including many recently released Union soldiers who had been prisoners at Andersonville, Ga. This event remains the greatest maritime accident in the history of the United States. Kerry's program will explore the reasons behind the tragedy and why, because it was overshadowed by the killing of President Abraham Lincoln, it is only recently getting the attention it deserves.

Jones is a seventh generation Arkansan of Scot-Irish origins. He earned his undergraduate degrees in history (BA) and political science (BA) from Wichita (Kan.) State University. He also earned a master's degree in history (MA). Jones has taught history at the college level for 13 years. He has worked for the National Park Service for 16 years and is currently a park ranger/interpreter at Pea Ridge National Military Park. He has published numerous articles for several publications on many different aspects of history.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Information: email dkp55@gmail.com.

Christian Women

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. July 12 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd., in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be Dorea Potter from Bartlesville, Okla. Her message is titled "Life's Lessons from the Golf Course." The special feature will be "From Fashion to Functionality" by Abigail Freeman.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are required by noon July 7.

The July Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. July 5 at 106 N.W. Seventh St. in Bentonville. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection, and all are welcome.

Information: (479) 366-7562 or (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

With literacy as its focus, Altrusa International Foundation of Fayetteville, Inc. gave away between 300 and 400 books to children at Fayettevilles Farmers Market Kids Day event. Pictured are Literacy Chairman Chris Bell, President Teresa Bevis, and Literacy Committee member Faye Jones. Each child was given the opportunity to select books, sometimes with the help of a parent. The children were excited to receive their books and their faces showed it. (Courtesy Photo)



