A&P board to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in the office of the A&P Commission. The commission is located in The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St., according to a news release.

McGehee School Board to meet

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the high school library, according to a news release. The agenda includes invoices and financial statement, tennis courts re-surfacing bids, Literacy Plans 2023-2024, Professional Development Plans 2023-2024, School Level Plans 2023-2024, Comprehensive School Counseling Plan 2023-2024, Personnel Policies: Certified and Classified 2023-2024, Revised 2023-2024 Classified Salary Schedule and Additional Duties, and executive session.

St. James has new pastor

St. James United Methodist Church, at 900 N. University Drive, invites the community to join them for the first service of their newly appointed pastor, the Rev. Danita Waller Paige, at 10 a.m. July 2. Paige currently serves at Geyer Springs UMC and St. Andrews UMC, both in Little Rock, according to a news release.

Summit plans Patriotic Concert

The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present its annual Patriotic Concert at 6 p.m. July 1 at Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road. The program will include patriotic tunes such as "Yankee Doodle Dandy," "America, The Beautiful," and "The Battle Hymn Of The Republic." Special features will involve the introduction of the 2023 Scholarship recipients for summer band camps; the Watson Chapel High School ROTC Color Guard; and guest soloist Barry Bates singing "If My People." All current military personnel and veterans will be recognized during the playing of "Patriot Salute," according to a news release. Although the concert is free and open to the public, contributions will be accepted for the scholarship fund.

"We want this to be a celebration of the greatest nation ever to occupy space on our planet which happens to be the United States of America," said Lewis Hinkle, director of Summit Soundz. "We have much to celebrate and much gratitude that needs to be given to our Father in Heaven."

Watershed Community Meeting set

The Arkansas Black Mayors Association will conduct a public meeting at 6 p.m. July 6 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.This meeting seeks to gain input from the residents of Pine Bluff and all surrounding communities as planning begins to improve watersheds in these areas."Let's work together to create a comprehensive action plan to help mitigate flooding in the future," a spokesman said on Stuff in The Bluff.com.To RSVP, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe93bBLXeL3uwKXyhXfV9FF8jRY8K9JIwqv37_FOXsfxqZpZA/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0 Details: https://www.abmawatershedproject.com/