Consensus 4-star WR feels like 'part of the family' at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Consensus 4-star receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman felt the family atmosphere during his official visit to Arkansas.

“I really liked it,” Bethel-Roman said. “I felt like part of the family here. I like the people around here. I don't really care for a big environment. Like, how do I explain it? A big city? I don't really care about that.

“I just care about the organization and the family around it. Coach (Sam) Pittman, he had it.”

Bethel-Roman, 6-1, 170, of Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point, received an offer from the Razorbacks on April 27. He announced a top 10 of Arkansas, Texas Tech, Oregon, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, TCU, Baylor, Houston and Kansas State earlier this month.

He was one of eight non-committed prospects on campus this weekend along with seven prospects committed to the Razorbacks.

“I think it's more because of the recruits and the commits that were here,” Bethel-Roman said. “They just didn’t BS me, they didn't give me the run around. They were just like, this is how this works, and see that you like it or you don’t.”

Speed and his size give him an edge over most defensive backs. He has a best of 21.51 seconds in the 200 meters and 22-10 in the long jump.

He recorded 37 catches for 892 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior.

His father Mark Roman was a defensive back for LSU. The younger Roman also officially visited Texas Tech and Oregon.

His time with the other prospects this weekend set Arkansas apart from others.

“I have to say the commits and the recruits that are already here,” Bethel-Roman said. “Like, they really just showed me around like no other school had.”

He said his college decision will come July 4 at 4 p.m.