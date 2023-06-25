Crawford County Quorum Court votes against proposed raises for Sheriff’s Office employees

VAN BUREN -- Certain administrative positions with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office were denied salary increases through the rest of the year last week.

Crawford County's Budget Committee on Tuesday shot down requests from Sheriff Daniel Perry to appropriate the money to cover the increases. Although the committee gave each request motions to approve, the motions failed because they didn't get a majority of votes from the members present.

The Budget Committee consists of members from the Quorum Court, which also met that evening. The committee's decision to not fund the salary increases meant the proposal didn't advance to the Quorum Court for consideration.

Perry said Thursday he requested the salary increases for sergeant, lieutenant, captain and chief deputy positions. He noted there is a pay difference of $1 per hour between every rank in the Sheriff's Office, which makes establishing things like step raises for department employees impossible.

Getting the salary increases would help the Sheriff's Office compete with other law enforcement agencies in and around the county in terms of attracting and retaining employees, according to Perry. He said the Sheriff's Office at this point is essentially a training ground for these other agencies, with people coming to work there before leaving for departments that offer higher pay.

The Sheriff's Office then has to hire other people to replace those who've left. Perry estimated training an officer costs Crawford County "at least $20,000."

"We have, I think, 13 deputies right now that have less than three years experience," Perry said. "We just lost another sergeant yesterday, so I've lost three sergeants in the last two months in patrol."

The salary increases the Budget Committee considered Tuesday called for appropriating $20,790 for full-time salaries, $1,590 for Social Security matching and $3,135 for retirement contributions. The money would have been appropriated from the sheriff and jail county general funds, the jail and law enforcement fund and the public safety fund.

Among the requests the committee did approve Tuesday was one from County Judge Chris Keith to spend $60,000 from the general fund to cover legal expenses in two upcoming class action lawsuits against the county, Keith and each member of the Quorum Court. The Quorum Court went on to approve this as part of a larger appropriation ordinance during its meeting.

Keith wrote in his request $15,000 of that amount would be paid to PPGMR Law, which is based in Little Rock, as a retainer to co-council. The remaining $45,000 will be set aside for potential legal expenses, according to the County Clerk's Office.

Crawford County residents Rebecka Virden, Nina Prater and Samantha Rowlett launched a federal civil rights lawsuit in response to what the lawsuit describes as unlawful censorship of material in county libraries in May, according to court records. Their complaint named the county, Keith, members of both the county Quorum Court and Library Board and Eva White, the county Library System's interim director, as defendants in their official capacities.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of restricting the residents' right to receive certain information from the library in violation of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and, by extension, federal law. The information consists of children's books with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning subject matter.

The Quorum Court began a series of actions within the past year that led to the stigmatization of the books, according to the lawsuit. The books had a prominent color label placed on them and were moved out of the children's section of their respective libraries to a separate "social section" containing books for all ages.

Crawford County and Keith were also named as defendants in another lawsuit a coalition of 17 plaintiffs filed in federal court June 2 asking a judge to strike down as unconstitutional two sections of Act 372, a new Arkansas law on school and public library material, similarly claiming violations of the First and Fourteenth amendments to the Constitution.

The introduction to the complaint calls Act 372 "a vague, sweeping law that restrains public libraries and booksellers in Arkansas from making available constitutionally protected books and other media to their patrons and customers."

The lawsuit cited the Crawford County Library's recent decision to remove children's books with LGBTQ themes from the children's section and suggests more changes are coming to the library in response to Act 372.

Twenty-eight Arkansas prosecuting attorneys were also listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Act 372 is set to go into effect Aug. 1, barring an injunction.

Garrett Bradford, a patrol sergeant with the Crawford County Sheriffs Department, works near his patrol car, Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Crawford County Sheriffs Department in Van Buren. At a meeting this week, the Crawford County Budget Committee rejected requests from Sheriff Daniel Perry to appropriate the money to cover salary increases for administrative positions through the rest of the year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

