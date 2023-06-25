Cycling pumps big bucks into Northwest Arkansas’ economy, study shows

Noah Moody fixes a bike, Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Phat Tire bike shop in Bentonville. “Walk-ins never stop, and we have to do our scheduled stuff on top of that so it's a juggling act for sure,” said Noah Moody who works in the repair show. “Most of our people are out-of-towners so they need service fast so they can continue their vacation.” The bicycling industry generated $159 million in total economic impacts from cycling-related jobs, tourism revenue and taxes in Northwest Arkansas in 2022, according to a new study from the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery.
(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
The bicycling industry generated more than $159 million in total economic impact from cycling-related jobs, tourism revenue and taxes in Northwest Arkansas in 2022, according to a new study.
"Visitors and residents alike have long celebrated the outdoors in Arkansas," said Tom Walton, Walton Family Foundation Home Region program chairman. "But in many ways, our recreational economy is just getting started."
Walton and his brother Steuart, grandsons of Walmart founder Sam Walton, share a passion for mountain biking and have been leading advocates of investing in the region's trails. The Walton Family Foundation says it has invested about $85 million toward trails in Northwest Arkansas since 2007.
Print Headline: Study: Biking gives boost to area economy
