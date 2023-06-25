Cycling pumps big bucks into Northwest Arkansas’ economy, study shows

The bicycling industry generated more than $159 million in total economic impact from cycling-related jobs, tourism revenue and taxes in Northwest Arkansas in 2022, according to a new study.

"Visitors and residents alike have long celebrated the outdoors in Arkansas," said Tom Walton, Walton Family Foundation Home Region program chairman. "But in many ways, our recreational economy is just getting started."

Walton and his brother Steuart, grandsons of Walmart founder Sam Walton, share a passion for mountain biking and have been leading advocates of investing in the region's trails. The Walton Family Foundation says it has invested about $85 million toward trails in Northwest Arkansas since 2007.