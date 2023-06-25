Sections
Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

by Terri OByrne | Today at 1:01 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices June 13-19.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

23-65. Jeffery Potter v. Crystal Carter

23-146. Alex Needham v. Alexis Bynum

23-196. Rebecca Glidewell v. Gregory Glidewell

23-207. Norman Evans v. Rebecca Evans

23-215. Lola Morrow v. Harold Morrow

23-230. Sarah Haney v. Sam Cameron

23-240. Christopher Price v. Amy Price

23-242. Mary Scott v. Jamie Scott

23-245. Maribel Lopez v. Meybel Monterroza

23-249. Danielle Maness v. Andrew Maness

23-257. Amanda Spradlin v. Dennis Spradlin

23-262. Faith James v. Lathan James

23-274. Melissa McCullar v. Heath McCullar

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

22-255. Valerie Dimaggio v. Richard Dimaggio

22-752. Carlos Ceron v. Breanna Peace

23-4. Timothy Ray Clowers v. Vicky Lou Cagle

23-38. Melissa Pruitt v. Gary Pruitt

23-79. Keri Frye v. Dustin Frye

23-225. Isaac Thomas v. Crystal Thomas

23-336. Laura Lemonier v. Nesfrain Martinez

23-108. Shannon Scott v. Lana Sehorn

Print Headline: Divorces

