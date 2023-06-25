Florida DB enjoys time with UA coaches, players

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas coaching staff connected with defensive back target Ashton Hampton during his weekend official visit with the Razorbacks.

He was recruited by Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson while Woodson was at Florida State. That relationship and his time spent with Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Travis Williams highlighted the trip.

“It was a pretty good visit,” Hampton said. “I got to talk to Coach Woodson, Coach T-Will and Coach Pittman. I got to meet a lot of players. I enjoyed it.”

Hampton, 6-2, 175, of Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University High School, has also officially visited Clemson, Florida and Louisville.

It was too early for him to process where the Razorbacks might be in his recruitment.

“I don't know right now,” Hampton said.

Hampton was accompanied by his mother and father Alonzo Hampton, who’s the head coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Getting more time with Woodson was big to him.

“We had a prior relationship, so being able to build that even more,” he said.

Three recruiting services rate him a 3-star recruit, and Rivals rates him a 4-star recruit and the No. 44 athlete in the nation.

The best part of the visit, he said, was seeing the players and coaching staff mingle. Hampton added he didn’t have a timeframe for a decision.