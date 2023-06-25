Following its quick start, West pulls away for win





CONWAY -- The West put on one of the most consistent performances in the history of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association girls All-Star basketball game Saturday afternoon.

The West led from start to finish and scored 16 points in each of the first three periods before halftime and cruised to an 84-66 win over the East at the Farris Center at the University of Central Arkansas.

Farmington's Jenna Lawrence scored eight points in the first quarter to pace the West to a 16-9 lead.

Jasper's Aubrey Henderson scored the final seven points of the second quarter, including a three-point bucket, as the West bumped its lead to 32-18.

In the third seven-minute quarter, Morrilton's Cheyanne Kemp scored three baskets, turning a steal into a fast-break bucket, and Bergman's Maddi Holt drained a three-pointer to end the quarter to give the West a 48-25 lead at halftime.

"The talent in that locker room is just unbelievable and it's a great opportunity to coach those kids," said Lamar's Brandon Schluterman, the West head coach. "You see those kids all year or read about them in the paper but to get to coach them and be around them has been great. They're great kids that came from great programs and great schools."

In the second half, which included two 8-minute quarters, the East made a run.

"We got off to a good start," Schluterman said. "They made a run on us the fourth quarter. We challenged them at halftime that we knew the intensity was fixing to pick up. We made a couple of plays and answered. They did a great job. The players earned all that."

Conway's Kamille Brown converted a steal into a layup, North Little Rock's April Edwards scored off an offensive rebound and Jianna Morris of Sylvan Hills scored the first three baskets to draw the East within 48-31.

Morris scored five straight points, including a three-pointer, to pull the East within 50-37, and a three-point play by Cabot's Layla Reese and a bucket inside by Edwards had the East within 54-45.

Then Kemp earned the game's Most Valuable Player ring.

"It's really a blessing," Kemp said. "I just came out here and played basketball and had fun. To get that is such a blessing."

Kemp grabbed a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast for a driving basket.

After Morris made a three-pointer for the East, Kemp drove for another basket and ended the fourth quarter with a free throw to push the West up 61-48.

"I tried to help my team's momentum and stop the East's momentum as well," Kemp said. "We just wanted to stop the run, and we created turnovers. They were pressing so we were just trying to break the press and get down the court as fast as I can."

Kemp added a dazzling basket in the fifth quarter and a three-pointer as the West coasted to the win.

Kemp, who will play on the same court for the UCA Lady Bears, finished 8-for-11 shooting with a three-pointer and added a free throw for 18 points. Kemp did not play in the first two quarters.

"I'm not used to that," Kemp said. "I'm used to playing the whole game, but it's the all-stars from all the state so whenever you get your chance to play you just go out there and play your game."

She also had two assists and two rebounds.

Lawrence finished with 11 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Holt had 12 points and eight rebounds to earn the Outstanding Player award from the West.

Morris, who was the East Outstanding Player, finished with 15 points. Reese had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Janiyah Tucker of West Memphis scored nine points.





Alyssa McCarty (21) puts up a shot for the West team while being guarded by the East team’s AJ McCandlis (3) and Kamie Jenkins (center in blue jersey) during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association girls All-Star game Saturday at the UCA Farris Center in Conway. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)







Kamie Jenkins (center) of Southside Batesville chases a loose ball for the East team while being guarded by the West’s Karley Williams (left) of Lamar and Lauren Carver of Nashville during the All-Star girls basketball game Saturday at the Farris Center in Conway. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)











