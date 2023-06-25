Food for thought





About 40 state legislators served up a meal as a benefit for the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance at the 16th Serving Up Solutions, held June 15 at the Albert Pike Masonic Center in Little Rock.

Guests partook in a silent auction and wine pull, and enjoyed cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, before sitting down to dinner and a live auction. The menu: passed appetizers (Rainbow Spirals, Okra Flowers) and a first course (Tuna Tataki) by Trio's; a salad course (Arugula, Pecans & Tomato) by Brood & Barley; entree (Smoked Bone-in Pork Chop, White Cheddar grits, Collard Greens, Chipotle Peach Chutney) by Cypress Social; and dessert (Chocolate Torte with Raspberry Coulis; Blueberry Swirl New York Cheesecake with Blueberry Coulis) by Patticakes. Lawmakers-turned-wait staff competed for tips as they served each course.

The live auction included a Maine lobster dinner, Sissy's Log Cabin merchandise and a live painting.

The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance is "the statewide umbrella anti-hunger organization that works with food banks, pantries, schools, community organizations, business, and elected officials to collaborate on equitable solutions to hunger."

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









