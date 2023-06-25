Food safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands.

Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

LARRY'S PIZZA, 7401 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection June 21. Pork (48 degrees F) and jalapenos (47 degrees F) in the pizza prep cooler in the kitchen and diced onions (45 degrees F) and sliced cucumbers (44 degrees F) on the salad bar are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed some food being held in the coolers for more than 24 hours. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. Observed some used wiping cloths being stored on the counter tops. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

EL PARIAN MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 8420 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection June 21. Observed containers of food in the walk-in cooler being stored on the floor. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing in a clean dry location where it is not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination and at least 6 inches above the floor. Observed some used wiping cloths being stored on the counter tops. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed single use containers being used to store food in. Single service items must not be reused.

CHILANGOS TAQUERIA, 6100 Bullock St. Date of inspection June 14. No hand washing sink is provided in the kitchen. Provide hand washing sinks as necessary for convenient use by employees in food preparation and ware washing areas and toilet rooms. The restroom door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door.

CHILANGOS TAQUERIA, 6100 Bullock St. Date of follow-up inspection June 21. No violations reported.

COMMUNITY EMPOWERMENT COUNCIL, 2501 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection June 19. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. No hot water available in establishment. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Observation: No current health permit posted. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

EL PARIAN MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 2504 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection June 19. Beans (47 degrees F) and beans (51 degrees F) in the walk in cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed used wiping cloths sitting on counter tops. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed single used buckets being reused to store food in. Single use items may not be reused. No hot water observed at the hand washing sink in the kitchen by the ware washing area. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The restroom door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door.