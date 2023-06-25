Fort Smith raises base ambulance rates but keep costs low, according to EMS executive director

FORT SMITH -- Most Fort Smith residents will pay more for a ride in an ambulance for both emergency and non-emergency trips, city directors decided Tuesday.

Maximum base rates for ambulance services within the city have increased $150 for non-emergency trips and $125 for emergency trips. The base rates are now $600 and $750, respectively.

City directors unanimously approved the amended rates.

Tim Hearn, executive director of Fort Smith EMS, explained to the mayor and directors in a letter the service hasn't asked for a rate increase since 2014. He said since 2013, fuel costs have increased $60,000 to $75,000 per year, the cost of ambulances have doubled from $175,000 to nearly $300,000 and salaries have increased from $2 million to $3 million.

Hearn said disposable supplies have increased 50%, with shortages and long delays due to the pandemic. He said the department's debt has increased from $2 million in 2014 to $4 million in 2022.

"Fort Smith EMS expects the proposed rate increase to generate $125,000 to $150,000 in additional revenue yearly," Hearn stated. "The proposed rate increases will have a minimal effect on the community. Medicare and Medicaid have in place contractual agreements and adjustments that we must honor and patients receiving their benefits will see no increase in out-of-pocket expenses. Private insurance patients with an 80/20 plan will see an out-of-pocket increase of approximately $20 to $30."

Hearn said Fort Smith EMS has historically maintained the lowest base rates in the region. He said Fort Smith will continue to have the lowest base rates in the region among the non-tax funded services, even with the increase.

Rogers' city website bills ambulance services differently than Fort Smith, with base rates varying from $550 to $875 depending on the level of service in city limits, plus $17.50 per patient loaded mile and $250 if extrication is provided.

Central Emergency Medical Service, which serves much of Washington County the Fayetteville area, charges $1,065 for emergency trips, $770 for non-emergency trips and $1,200 for a specialty care transport case.

Sebastian County has a separate emergency services that serves all residents outside of Barling and Fort Smith.

Hearn said the rate increase is imperative to maintain critical services, noting Fort Smith EMS has gone to great lengths to provide the very best pre-hospital care.

"While our costs have increased, we have also increased our service to the community," he said. "Since 2013, two more ambulances and two new locations have been added in our coverage area, one being at UAFS and the other in Barling/Chaffee Crossing. We have also added a dedicated Tactical EMS unit that responds with FSPD SWAT on every call and trains with them monthly. We do not charge for this service."

Hearn told the directors just last week, the service added two more ambulances, bringing the total to eight servicing the area.

"This looks like a positive thing for the service providers, actually," Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton said. "I'd say for the people being served, the people being transported in the ambulance, this looks like a zero cost change unless they didn't have insurance, I suppose."