FYI Calendar: Jones Center has swimming, camping, games this summer

June 25 (Sunday)

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival -- Young Playwrights Showcase, noon; "Saturday Mourning Cartoons" by Iraisa Ann Reilly, 2 p.m.; "Nancy" by Rhiana Yazzie, 5 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Festival pass $50; admission to individual plays varies. arkansasnewplayfest.com.

Mountain Street Stage -- Modeling, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pollinators -- With Austin Jones, a University of Arkansas entomologist, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

"Violet" -- A musical about one young woman's search for healing, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and at 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday through July 2, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $20-$54. theatre2.org.

"Sylvia" -- A.R. Gurney's story of a man and his dog, 2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org. An exhibition of art about dogs, including works by Karen Wagaman, Kinya Christian, Caity Church, Chuck Stout and two pieces from the McClure Collection by Christian and Amy Eichert, is on show in the Zephyr Blevins Gallery.

Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday Night Music, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

June 26 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together -- Knit, crochet or do needlework or learn how, 1-2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. rogersar.libcal.com.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

June 27 (Tuesday)

Arkansas Cooking Workshop -- With Benton County Extension Office, 5-7:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free; in Spanish. Register at rogersar.libcal.com.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Adult Chess Club -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sleuth or Consequences -- "Wonderland" by Zoje Stage, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Orpheus in the Underworld," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

June 28 (Wednesday)

We Talk Books Group -- 9 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Wednesday Spectacular -- Presto the Magician, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. Register at rogersar.libcal.com.

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 10 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Gentle Flow Yoga -- 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild for Wednesday -- "Stellaluna" with StoneLion Puppet Theatre, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Story Time -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Elixir of Love," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

June 29 (Thursday)

International Mud Day -- Make a mess on the Playscape, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $12 for ages 2 & older. amazeum.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Curious Kids Workshop -- Habitat Helpers: Birds with Northsong Wild Bird Rehab, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Families & The Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "The Tender Land," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

June 30 (Friday)

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "Homeward Bound," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Orpheus in the Underworld," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

July 1 (Saturday)

"Dear Friend" -- A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum's CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oz Kids -- Bike & Book Fest, 9-11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sew Simple -- Hanging kitchen towels, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Toys and Chores in an Ozark Home -- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kingston Community Library. Part of the Shiloh Museum's "Ozark Home" programming. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Glam Your Hat -- You bring the hat, we'll supply the glitz, 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Author Talk -- Gilbert Miller, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Still On the Hill Retrospective -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Summer Forest Concert -- Tomorrow Maybe, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Elixir of Love," 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

__

July 2 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With Chyna Cat, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Opera in the Ozarks -- "Orpheus in the Underworld," 3 p.m., Inspiration Point in Eureka Springs. $25-$30. opera.org or 253-8595.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

"Summer in the City" — A new series of outdoor events at the Jones Center in Springdale, including Splash Bash all-day pool pass, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 8 ($10); Backyard Throwdown games, Aug. 5 ($25 per team); Community Campout, 5 p.m. Aug. 25 to 10 a.m. Aug. 26 ($50 per person or $150 for group of four). Register at thejonescenter.net/summer-city.

