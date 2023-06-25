FYI Calendar: Movie Night hosts Choctaw director Mark Williams

June 25 (Sunday)

Walking Tour — Belle Grove Historic District, 4 p.m., Clayton House. Reservations at 783-3000.

Squirrel Jam — Fourth Sunday Night Music, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

June 26 (Monday)

Story Time — 10 a.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

LEGO Club — 5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

June 27 (Tuesday)

Bingo for Books — 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

June 28 (Wednesday)

Artist Demo — Wren of Talisman Hall, 10 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Wonderful Wednesday — With cowboy musician Marshall Mitchell, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

June 29 (Thursday)

Aqua Jog — Every Thursday morning before park opening, Parrot Island Water Park in Fort Smith. $7. parrotislandwaterpark.com.

Tiny Tot Time — For littles 5 and younger, before park opening, Parrot Island Water Park in Fort Smith. $7. parrotislandwaterpark.com.

“Rodeo Kids” — A children’s summer program with rodeo clowns, cowboys, horses, Rodeo Royalty, and music, 10-11:30 a.m. every Thursday in June, Fort Smith Museum of History. Dress Western! Free. 783-7841.

Adult Recess — Upcycled glass jar, 10:30 a.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Crafty Corner — For adults, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Movie Matinee — “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Movie Night — Regional sports movies with a Q&A with Choctaw director Mark Williams, 7 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. Hosted by Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5 suggested donation. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

June 30 (Friday)

July 1 (Saturday)

Photography Exhibit — Works by Gary Odouj, through July, Dewey’s Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Free Seeds — Cucumbers and kale, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Featured Spice Blend — Oaxcan seasoning, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Walking Tour — Belle Grove Historic District, 4 p.m., Clayton House. Reservations at 783-3000.

Still On the Hill Retrospective — 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

July 4 (Tuesday)

Mayor’s Fourth of July Celebration — With music starting at 5 p.m. & fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Harry E. Kelley Park in Fort Smith. Free. fortsmith.org.

