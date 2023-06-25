Hailey Alexandra MacFarlane - Nathan Michael Peroo

St. Edward Catholic Church was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, for the marriage of Hailey Alexandra MacFarlane and Nathan Michael Peroo. Bishop Francis I. Malone of the Diocese of Shreveport officiated.

Mitzi and Scott MacFarlane of Little Rock are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Ramona Gibbons and the late Lee Gibbons, both of Bigelow; Pat Haynie and the late Sylvia Haynie, both of Little Rock; and the late Joyce and Donald MacFarlane of Sherwood.

Parents of the groom are Michele and Michael Peroo of Olathe, Kan. His grandparents are Sue Fischer of Overland Park, Kan.; the late Ken Fischer and the late Charles Tuma, both of Belleville, Kan.; and Duane and Judy Peroo of Osage, Kan.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father. She wore a ballgown with a sheer organza beaded lace bodice with a scoop neckline and beaded shoulder straps. The skirt of glitter tulle was embellished with appliqued floral lace and extended to a train of illusion and lace. She carried a horizontal-shaped bouquet of ivory and white roses, ranunculus, lisianthus and carnations.

Erin Breish of Farmington was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Grace Velte of Conway; Reagan Wheelis of Atlanta; Taylor Collins of Haslet, Texas; Katherine Ferrell of Hensley; and Kennedy Peroo of Kansas City, Kan. They wore satin gold gowns and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Best men were the groom's twin brother, Ryan Peroo of Kansas City, Kan., and Hunter MacFarlane of Springdale, and twin brother of the bride. Groomsmen were Brandon Allen of Little Rock; Scott Perry of Baton Rouge; Nathan Teeter of Springdale; and Mitchell Williams of Bentonville. Guests were seated by Sam Randall, of Merriam, Kan., and Andrew Alpe of Houston.

A seated dinner reception was held at the Junior League of Little Rock Building. Towering crystal vases filled with ivory and white wedding flowers were centered on some of the guest tables. The head table was filled with tall and low flowers in crystal vases to form a garland effect down the table. Family tables held collections of candles and flowers. Music was by Al Paris and the Heartbreakers of Memphis.

The bride graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in operations management. She is an analyst with Tyson Foods.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in marketing from the university and is a sales lead at SupplyPike.

The couple will live in Springdale after a wedding trip to the Dominican Republic.