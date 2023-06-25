Happ flashes HR power; Cubs romp in London

LONDON -- Pushing back the outfield fences in London couldn't keep Ian Happ in the ballpark.

Happ refound his power stroke with a pair of home runs, pitcher Justin Steele used the crowd's energy to zap a rally attempt and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 on Saturday night in Major League Baseball's pandemic-delayed return to the British capital.

Happ led off the second inning against Adam Wainwright with a drive to straightaway center at London Stadium and put another pitch over the right-field fence in the third as the Cubs won their fourth consecutive game.

"They were both really well struck," Happ said. "He's the kind of guy that you just love to compete against."

Happ crossed the pond with just five home runs this season. He had his 11th career multihomer game, his first since last Aug. 22. Six of the last seven home runs Wainwright allowed to the Cubs have been hit by Happ.

"He was trying to get a sinker in and it just kind of leaked a little bit," Happ said of the go-ahead drive. " I put a good swing on it. That second at bat, same thing got to two strikes, and he left that curveball just up probably a little higher than he wanted."

Chicago used a series of two-out hits to pile up runs against Wainwright (3-2), who was pulled after back-to-back doubles starting the fourth. He allowed 11 hits -- one short of his career high -- and a season-high seven runs in the shortest of his nine starts this season.

A crowd of 54,662, MLB's largest this season, filled London Stadium, some singing "Go Cubs Go." Chicago (37-38) has won nine of 10 and with a win today could get back to .500 for the first time in more than a month.

BRAVES 6, REDS 6 Cincinnati's longest winning streak in 66 years was stopped at 12 games when Raisel Iglesias struck out Jonathan India for the final out as Atlanta prevailed in an eight-home run slugfest. Matt Olson hit the 200th of his big league career.

GIANTS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 6 Luis Matos hit his first career home run, a go-ahead two-run drive in the sixth inning, and San Francisco beat NL West-leading Arizona for its 12th win in 13 games.

MARLINS 4, PIRATES 3 (11) Jon Berti drove in the winning run with a single in the 11th inning, leading Miami past Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS 2, PADRES 0 Jeimer Candelario and Lane Thomas homered, Josiah Gray )5-6) pitched into the sixth inning and Washington beat San Diego.

METS 4, PHILLIES 2 Max Scherzer (7-2) struck out eight over six innings and Starling Marte homered to help New York defeated Philadelphia to snap a three-game losing streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 7, ATHLETICS 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Danny Jansen hit two-run home runs, Jose Berrios (8-5) pitched six innings to win for the third time in four starts and Toronto beat Oakland for the ninth time in 11 games at the Rogers Centre.

ORIOLES 6, MARINERS 4 (10) Ryan McKenna hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning as Baltimore beat Seattle.

ROYALS 9, RAYS 4 Jordan Lyles (1-11) ended a 15-game winless streak and Kansas City beat Tampa Bay for their second win in three days against the team with the best record in the majors.

TIGERS 3, TWINS 2 Zach McKinstry hit a two-run single in Detroit's three-run second inning and the Tigers held on to beat Minnesota.

WHITE SOX 5, RED SOX 4 Elvis Andrus hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning, helping Chicago top Boston.

YANKEES 1, RANGERS 0 Ron Marinaccio retired Marcus Semien on a game-ending popup in the ninth inning, Clay Holmes stranded a pair of runners in the eighth and New York beat Texas after Aaron Judge said he isn't close to returning from an injured right toe.

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 8, ASTROS 7 James Outman scored the go-ahead run on a balk by Houston reliever Ryan Stanek (Arkansas Razorbacks) in a messy eighth inning and Los Angeles rallied to beat the Astros for its fourth consecutive victory.

GUARDIANS 4, BREWERS 2 Josh Naylor and David Fry had RBI singles in a two-run sixth inning and rookie Tanner Bibee (4-2) struck out seven as Cleveland topped Milwaukee.





Saturday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 9, St. Louis 1

NY Mets 4, Philadelphia 2

San Francisco 7, Arizona 6

Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3 (11)

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

Washington 2, San Diego 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 4

NY Yankees 1, Texas 0

Toronto 7, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 4

Baltimore 6, Seattle 4 (10)

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

INTERLEAGUE

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2

LA Dodgers 8, Houston 7

LA Angels 25, Colorado 1



