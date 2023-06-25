Sections
FOOD, ART AND SCHOLARSHIPS

Horace Mann class of ’72 awards cash for college

by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:08 a.m.
Speaker Leroy Campbell of Atlanta (fourth from left) with scholarship winners Silondra Ingraham, Kameron Jackson, Khloe Rycraw, McKenzie Landry and Lauren Steele at the Horace Mann Transitional Class of 1972's Edwin L. Hawkins Scholarship Awards Program & Cooking for College Buffet, held June 11, 2023, at the Second Baptist Church Family Life Center in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)


A variety of chefs and cooks served up delicious soul food and Mediterranean fare when the Horace Mann Transitional Class of 1972 held its Edwin L. Hawkins Awards Scholarship Program & Cooking for College Dinner. The event took place June 11 in the Second Baptist Church Family Life Center in Little Rock.

During a program kicked off by class President Brenda Gilbert, noted artist Leroy Campbell shared his life experiences and wisdom in his keynote speech, titled "Blessings in Disguise" and accompanied by a slide show of his work. Afterward, scholarships of $2,000 each were presented to Central Arkansas students Silondra Ingraham, Kameron Jackson, Khloe Rycraw, McKenzie Landry and Lauren Steele.

Members of the Horace Mann Transitional Class of 1972 were separated after their junior year when the former Horace Mann High School was closed due to Little Rock School District desegregation efforts. They later reunited. The class has awarded about $100,000 in scholarships since 2002.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



