Impeachable witnesses

"Here we are, just as we ought to be--here we are, the people, here we are the spirit of dedication, here we are the way politics ought to be in America, the politics of happiness, politics of purpose, politics of joy; and that's the way it's going to be, all the way, too, from here on out."

--Hubert Humphrey's campaign announcement,

April 27, 1968

That wasn't the first time, nor the last time, that Hubert Humphrey was wrong. He could be completely wrong. And that statement might have been the wrongiest.

Flash forward to 2023, and politics in America is anything but happiness or joy or sometimes of real purpose. Sometimes politics has no other reason than to be politics: What else are congressfolk going to do besides raise a stink? It's the job, dammit!

There's a lady--well, a U.S. representative--from Colorado of some note, mainly because she gets into the papers a lot. Her name is Lauren Boebert, and she's pushing for an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives.

To impeach who, you ask? The president, of course. Why, you ask?

That's less clear. We think it's over the crisis at the southern border. But to show Gentle Reader how little that really matters, we read a whole CNN article about the impeachment struggle among the Republican Party this past week, and that little detail--the reason for the president's impeachment--was left entirely out. We don't know if that says something more about the impeachment effort or CNN's reporting.

According to reports, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is against impeachment of President Biden, at least at this point. According to what he apparently told his caucus behind closed doors, the speaker thought it better to let the various committees in Congress do their investigative work before bringing impeachment bills to the floor. You know, evidence first, impeachment second.

That's not good enough for some of the more crazy members of his caucus. Like the Red Queen in "Alice in Wonderland," they want sentence first, trial later!

Even several Republican members of the House told reporters they're getting frustrated with Lauren Boebert & Co., saying she's pushing a procedural move that would force the chamber to vote. Even Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene criticized Representative Boebert's impeachment articles--but only because they were so similar to her own. Representative Greene said Representative Boebert's efforts were something like a "copycat," which shows you how edifying the debate has become.

For his part, Speaker McCarthy says bringing impeachment legislation, before committees bring reason for it, would undercut the party. And, reports say, he told his caucus that in the last century, Republicans have taken the House away from Democrats five times--and in two of those times they immediately lost it again in the next election cycle.

"What majority do we want to be," he told his party, according to leaked reports to CNN. "Give it right back in two years or hold it for a decade and make real change?"

Real change? A decade? Representatives Boebert and Greene have elections every two years! They need to be featured in news cycles!

Where are this guy's priorities?

Maybe the speaker of the United States House of Representatives understands that impeachments of presidents should be considered only in the most dire of circumstances. That is, when a president has been accused (and evidence provided) of abusing office with what the Constitution calls high crimes and misdemeanors.

The Founders didn't include the impeachment process in the founding document in order for it to be used as just another political tool, another maneuver among partisans. It's serious business. Or certainly should be.

By the way, the crisis at the southern border certainly needs to be fixed. We've been asking Congress to fix it for years--long before there was a Biden administration. Or an Obama administration. Maybe Representative Boebert could spend her time finding solutions to that problem. (And finding the funding to build a wall. But that's another editorial or 20.)

All this reminds us of something that Whittaker Chambers once wrote to a new writer on the scene, a kid named William Buckley, who went on to have some prominence among conservatives in this country:

"If the Republican Party cannot get some grip of the actual world we live in, and from it generalize and actively promote a program that means something to masses of people--why, somebody else will. There will be nothing to argue. The voters will simply vote Republicans into singularity. The Republican Party will become like one of those dark little shops which apparently never sell anything. If, for any reason, you go in, you find at the back an old man, fingering for his own pleasure some oddments of cloth. Nobody wants to buy them, which is fine because the old man is not really interested in selling. He just likes to hold and to feel."

cc: Arkansas' delegation