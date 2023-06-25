Lori Milliron, the girlfriend of a dentist convicted of murdering his wife on an African safari, was sentenced in Colorado to 17 years in prison as an accessory, with the victim's daughter saying, "Despite everything you have done, you will never take my soul; this might be difficult to understand ... because you don't have one."

Trevor Raekwon Seward was sentenced to life in prison for killing a mail carrier who instead of delivering a large package of marijuana to his home left a note requiring him to come to a rural South Carolina post office to pick it up.

James Kelly, a U.S. Army specialist accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding several at a Washington state music festival, told police he was high on psychedelic mushrooms and believed the world was ending, according to court documents.

Majorjon Kaylor of Kellogg, Idaho, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father's Day shooting of a neighboring family, with police saying he was angry that their son had reportedly exposed himself to his daughters.

Ryan Mears, prosecutor in Marion County, Ind., said, "Chris [Beaty] tragically lost his life while caring for others and his city" as three people were sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for the shooting of the former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest following George Floyd's murder.

Edward Calloway, a former executive at a hospital in Ouachita Parish, La., was sentenced to two years in prison for syncing business accounts to his own to the tune of $892,602.

Dana Nessel, attorney general of Michigan, cited "sophomoric and transparent" tactics as three people were charged over phony petition signatures that sold for $700,000 and spoiled the candidacies of five candidates for governor.

Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, a wild animal trainer featured in the Netflix television series "Tiger King," faces up to 20 years in prison for wildlife trafficking after buying endangered lion cubs in Virginia for $2,500 to $3,000 apiece for display at his South Carolina zoo.

Lisa Smith of New York's Buffalo Zoo said, "We are honored to care for Lusaka, the cubs and all the members of their pride" after four African lion cubs were born to mother Lusaka and father Tiberius and appear to be thriving, as well as "adorable!"