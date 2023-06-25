King Cotton tourney’s fate murky after 2023

Three players who were drafted in the first round of the NBA draft Thursday night played in the King Cotton Holiday Classic in recent years, a point of pride for Ryan Watley, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff.

Watley didn't hesitate to post on Facebook the next morning the latest addition to the tournament's importance as a nationally renowned high school basketball event. Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick to the Charlotte Hornets, played with Cane Ridge High School of Antioch, Tenn., in 2021 before starring this past season at the University of Alabama.

Jett Howard, the No. 11 pick to the Orlando Magic, led NSU University School of Davie, Fla., to a King Cotton runner-up finish in 2021 to Corona (Calif.) Centennial, then played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., before spending last season under his father Juwan at the University of Michigan.

Nick Smith Jr., the recent University of Arkansas freshman picked by the Hornets at No. 27, faced off against new teammate Miller at King Cotton while starring at North Little Rock. Smith – who called Miller "like his best friend" when previewing the tournament -- scored 32 points in leading the Charging Wildcats to an 86-59 win over the Ravens, who got 33 points from Miller.

Preparation for the 2023 King Cotton is underway, but the future of the annual tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center is in limbo after that, Watley said, now that the five-eighths-cent sales tax was defeated in a May 9 special election. The tax was approved in a 2017 special election and is set to expire in September 2024.

Watley also noted Simmons Bank has contributed at least $75,000 each year to King Cotton and Go Forward raised as much as $150,000 in private sponsorships. For its part, Watley said the tax contributed $80,000 to $100,000.

Sponsorships, he added, help keep the ticket prices for the tournament -- $15 per day or $30 for three days in 2022 -- affordable.

Even when the tax sunsets, there is still hope King Cotton can remain a Pine Bluff mainstay for the holidays.

"We have spoken with some of your sporting sponsors -- your Under Armour, Nikes -- that's who we ultimately want to give it to," Watley said. "It takes a while for people to see the value of this.

"City of Palms [tournament in Fort Myers, Fla.] is now the top tournament in the country. They had seven [draft picks] in the first round. Those are the things you have to continue to produce to get the Nike deals."

Businessman Travis Creed founded King Cotton in 1982. The tournament was first played from 1983-99 and was rebooted in 2018 by Go Forward, with tournament director Samuel Glover, formerly the head of the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department, and the Peacock Group working to identify the best available teams and players across the country to play some of Arkansas' finest.

"The first two tournaments (2018 and 2019), it was not profitable," Watley said. "It's a nonprofit event. We're able to break even because of the sponsorships."

Parking fees and concession sales have also helped King Cotton, Watley also mentioned.

Finding nationally ranked talent is of utmost importance to the legacy of King Cotton, which has seen future professionals like Jason Kidd, Christian Laettner, Corliss Williamson and Joe Johnson take center court in Pine Bluff during its first iteration.

"We play Arkansas Activities Association ball," Watley said. "When you get into that, you get into straight prep ball, which would exclude some of our teams. That's not our goal. We try to find that balance of competition, stardom and those that can match our local teams in competition."

Watley said it's not a matter of being unable to stage another tournament after this year, but stressed that King Cotton is part of a comprehensive plan of Go Forward, which he said is to have people work together to enhance Pine Bluff and its people.

"If you don't have that arm working, it's just a hobby, not a mission," Watley said of King Cotton.

King Cotton has also allowed other players to draw more attention from big-name college coaches. White Hall High School has played in the last two King Cottons, and its leading scorer, upcoming junior Jai'Chaunn Hayes, recently committed to Arkansas after being recruited at the tourney two years ago by Coach Eric Musselman.

Being recruited by Arkansas was monumental for Hayes, according to his father and Bulldogs Coach Josh Hayes.

"We've got to do something to keep it going," Josh Hayes said. "You think about it, we just got it back. We can't afford to lose something like this. We're building up south Arkansas and we're revitalizing Pine Bluff. ... This is a big-time tournament that's becoming big-time again. We can't let that slip through the cracks. We've got to do whatever we can to keep it going. If we don't, it could be difficult to get something like this in south Arkansas again."