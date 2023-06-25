Kremlin says deal reached, rebellion ends





The rebellious Russian mercenary commander who ordered his troops to march on Moscow before abruptly reversing course will move to neighboring Belarus and not face prosecution, the Kremlin said Saturday, as part of a deal to defuse a crisis that represented the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power.

The agreement included a pledge from the Kremlin not to prosecute Prigozhin for his armed rebellion, according to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who spoke to reporters late Saturday. In exchange, the Wagner chief halted his troops' march on Moscow and withdrew fighters occupying key military installations in the south.

As part of the deal, Prigozhin, who has spent months on the front lines in Ukraine, would travel to Belarus, Peskov said.

Putin had vowed to punish those behind the armed uprising led by his onetime protege, whose forces seized a key military facility in southern Russia before advancing on the capital. In a televised speech to the nation, Putin called the rebellion a "betrayal" and "treason."

"There was a higher goal -- to avoid bloodshed, to avoid an internal confrontation, to avoid clashes with unpredictable consequences," Peskov said. "It was in the name of these goals that [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko's mediation efforts were realized, and President Putin made the corresponding decisions."

As for Prigozhin's demands to end the "disgrace" of the Russian military leadership, the Kremlin spokesman said such personnel decisions were exclusively the domain of the Russian commander in chief and scarcely could be subject to such negotiations.

Western countries monitored developments closely. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his counterparts in the other G7 countries and the European Union's foreign affairs representative, his spokesman said, adding that Blinken "reiterated that support by the United States for Ukraine will not change."

A U.S. intelligence official described the current situation as "volatile" and said tensions between Prigozhin and the Russian Defense Ministry worsened in recent weeks.

Moscow had braced for the arrival of the Wagner forces by erecting checkpoints with armored vehicles and troops on the city's southern edge.

Red Square was shut down, and the mayor urged motorists to stay off some roads. But after the deal was struck, Prigozhin announced that while his men were just 120 miles from Moscow, he had decided to retreat to avoid "shedding Russian blood."

His troops were ordered back to their field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian regular soldiers.

Prigozhin has demanded the ouster of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, long the target of his withering criticism for his conduct of the war in Ukraine. On Friday, he accused forces under Shoigu's command of attacking Wagner camps and killing "a huge number of our comrades."

Prigozhin did not say whether the Kremlin had responded to his demand. Peskov said the issue could not have been discussed during the negotiations, which were conducted by the president of Belarus, and is the "exclusive prerogative of the commander in chief."

If Putin were to agree to Shoigu's ouster, it could be politically damaging for the president after he branded Prigozhin a backstabbing traitor.

TRIUMPHANT FAREWELL

Early Saturday, Prigozhin's private army appeared to control the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, a city 660 miles south of Moscow, which runs Russian operations in Ukraine, Britain's Ministry of Defense said.

A nighttime video from the city posted on Russian messaging app channels showed people cheering Wagner troops as they left Rostov-on-Don. Prigozhin was seen riding in one of the vehicles, and people greeted him and some ran to shake his hand as he lowered the window. The regional governor later said that all of the troops had left the city.

Wagner troops and equipment also were in Lipetsk province, about 225 miles south of Moscow.

Authorities declared a "counterterrorist regime" in Moscow and its surrounding region, enhancing security and restricting some movement. On the southern outskirts, troops erected checkpoints, arranged sandbags and set up machine guns. Crews dug up sections of highways to slow the march.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin declared Monday a non-working day for most residents as part of the heightened security, a measure that remained in effect even after the retreat.

The dramatic developments came exactly 16 months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Europe's largest conflict since World War II, which has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and reduced cities to rubble.

Ukrainians hoped the Russian infighting would create opportunities for their army to take back territory seized by Russian forces.

Ben Barry, senior fellow for land warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said that even with a deal, Putin's position has probably been weakened and "these events will have been of great comfort to the Ukrainian government and the military."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Saturday, shortly before Prigozhin announced his retreat, that the march exposed weakness in the Kremlin and "showed all Russian bandits, mercenaries, oligarchs" that it is easy to capture Russian cities "and, probably, arsenals."

Switching into Russian in his daily video address, Zelenskyy said "the man from the Kremlin" was "very afraid." He repeated his calls for the West to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles.

The day before, Prigozhin had declared an open conflict with Russia's military leadership and called on Russians to join 25,000 Wagner troops against Shoigu, the defense minister, and other top commanders.

"We won't be humiliated. We have targets. We're all ready to die, all 25,000 of us, and 25,000 more after that," Prigozhin said in an audio message posted on Telegram on Saturday morning. In a later post, he said Putin was "deeply mistaken" in asserting that members of the group were traitors, describing himself and Wagner fighters as patriots who "do not want the country to continue to live in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy."

Prigozhin claimed Friday evening that the Russian military had carried out a strike on a Wagner camp and said he would lead a "march of justice" against his enemies among the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry, while denying allegations from at least one top general that he was attempting a coup.

Russian media, however, reported that several helicopters and a military communications plane were downed by Wagner troops. The Kremlin referred a question about the losses to the Defense Ministry, which has not commented.

By Saturday morning, Prigozhin and his fighters entered Rostov-on-Don, crossing a heavily fortified region of southern Russia with apparent ease -- despite an arrest warrant against Prigozhin from Russia's main security agency, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, which late Friday accused Prigozhin of "incitement to armed rebellion" and said it had opened a criminal case.

'TOUGHEST BATTLE'

The short-lived rebellion came as Russia is "fighting the toughest battle for its future," Putin said, with the West piling sanctions on Moscow and arming Ukraine.

"The entire military, economic and information machine of the West is waged against us," Putin said.

State-controlled TV networks led their newscasts with Putin's statement and reported the tense situation in Rostov-on-Don. Broadcasters also carried statements from top Russian officials and lawmakers voicing support for Putin, condemning Prigozhin and urging him to back down.

Chechnyan strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, who in the past has sided with Prigozhin in his criticisms of Russia's military, also expressed support for Putin's "every word."

"The mutiny needs to be suppressed," Kadyrov said.

Wagner troops have played a crucial role in the Ukraine war, capturing the eastern city of Bakhmut, an area where the bloodiest and longest battles have taken place. But Prigozhin has increasingly criticized the military brass, accusing it of incompetence and of starving his troops of munitions.

In announcing the rebellion, Prigozhin accused Russian forces of attacking the Wagner camps in Ukraine with rockets, helicopter gunships and artillery. He alleged that Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff, ordered the attacks after a meeting with Shoigu in which they decided to destroy the military contractor.

The Defense Ministry denied attacking the camps.

The 62-year-old Prigozhin, a former convict, has longstanding ties to Putin and won lucrative Kremlin catering contracts that earned him the nickname "Putin's chef."

Latvia and Estonia, two NATO countries that border Russia, said they were increasing security at their borders.

The popular pro-war Russian blogger Mikhail Zvinchuk, who writes on Telegram under the name Rybar, said while he wasn't whitewashing Prigozhin's actions, the mercenary boss "gave voice to all those problems and weak links that it became unacceptable to discuss aloud."

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka and staff members of The Associated Press, by Paul Sonne of The New York Times and by Robyn Dixon, Catherine Belton, Mary Ilyushina, Claire Parker, Natalya Abbakumova, Dalton Bennett, Mikhail Klimentov, Justine McDaniel, Shera Avi-Yonah, Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff, Victoria Bisset, Andrew Jeong and Hyojung Kim of The Washington Post.

Servicemen of the Wagner Group military company guard an area at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023.



A serviceman stands atop of an armored vehicle of the Wagner Group military company, as he guards an area at the HQ of the Southern Military District in a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023.



A man takes down the poster with writing reading "Join us at Wagner", which is associated with the owner of the Wagner private military contractor, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is seen above a highway on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023.



A billboard reading "Join us at Wagner", which is associated with the Wagner private military group and contractor Yevgeny Prigozhin, is seen above a highway on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023.



Servicemen sit in a tank with a flag of the Wagner Group military company, as they guard an area at the HQ of the Southern Military District in a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023.



Russian servicemen guard an area standing in front of a tank in a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023.



An APC and road police officers stand on the highway at the entrance to Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023.



Servicemen of the Wagner Group military company talk to each other as they guard an area at the HQ of the Southern Military District in a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023.







Ukrainian police officers close an area next to an apartment building damaged by a Russian attack in Kyiv. More photos at arkansasonline.com/ukrainemonth16/. (AP/Andrew Kravchenko)







Members of the Wagner Group military company load their tank onto a truck on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday prior to leaving an area.







Russian army servicemen and police officers guard the highway at the entrance to Moscow, Russia, on Saturday.











